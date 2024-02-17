Here is the best spot in New Jersey for a late night meal

I need to preface this by saying my days of late-night meals are dwindling. I'm two years removed from college now, which is impossible for me to fathom.

Gone are the days when I went out with friends and stayed out till three in the morning and decided to go somewhere for food.

Nowadays I'm more concerned about eating too closely before bed, and I'm more likely to be falling asleep in the middle of a TV show at 11 p.m. on the couch than I am to be out and about on the town past midnight.

If you find yourself out and about past midnight, some of these places would be good to stop at.

But I digress. Just because those days are over for me doesn't mean they're over for someone else. And when you're out late at night, or into the early morning, you need to find a good place to go get food.

The Park West Diner in Little Falls was always my go-to place in college. They're located at 1400 US-46 in Little Falls.

Here was my go-to order: Chicken noodle soup with mozzarella sticks.

I know, it's incredibly basic. But when you find good chicken noodle soup, and when you find that the same place has great mozzarella sticks you don't stray from that order.

And that's exactly what the Park West Diner has. Check out their website and menus here.

You need to check this place out and see for yourself exactly what it has to offer, but I hold it in high regard. It's going to be worth it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

