A NJ college campus is home to a beautiful golf course

Of all the great golf courses in New Jersey you probably wouldn't think of a college campus having a great one.

Our state is home to some iconic ones. Baltusrol, Plainfield Country Club, Ridgewood Country Club, Pine Valley, and Metedeconk just to name a few.

But those courses are all private. You aren't playing a round on any of those courses unless you happen to know a member or are incredibly rich.

Rutgers Golf Course via Instagram

But what if I told you that you can play a beautiful, well manicured course, on a college campus for only $16?

Would you call me crazy? Just assume that I wasn't being serious? Well, think again. Because that's exactly what you can get at Rutgers Golf Course in New Brunswick.

I played there this past week with a few buddies from college and the course was so much better than I imagined it would be.

I had played it about five years prior with my dad but remembered very little about it. The condition of the course was easily the best I have played in a long time. Fairways tightly mowed, greens running a good speed and the rough not overly punishing.

Rutgers Golf Course via Instagram

We only had time to play nine holes, hence the $16 rate. But for that price it was a legitimate steal. Never before have I played nine holes for that cheap.

And you're certainly getting a good bang for your buck at this price for the course you're getting to play.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark.

