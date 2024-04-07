When you think of cheesesteaks your mind might immediately take you to Philadelphia. After all they are known for it.

But New Jersey is no slouch when it comes to the cheesesteak. It shouldn't be a shocker, we find a way to do any food right here in Jersey.

Recently nj.com shared their list for the 39 best cheesesteaks in New Jersey. Their list takes you up and down the Garden State showcasing the various places that make delicious cheesesteaks. (Shout out Pete's Steakhouse Tavern in Hamilton. I live near there and they are great.)

But the one that caught my eye on this list was Bob-O's Cheesesteaks in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Not only for the name (and they have a great one) but the way in which their sandwiches were described.

According to the article, their classic cheesesteaks come with rib-eye, grilled onions, peppers and American cheese. And that's just their basic one. You can find the rest of their menu here. I'm sure it will make you crave one.

They also have a sandwich called the Hot Daddy which is a chicken cheesesteak with hot cherry peppers, shaved raw onions and spicy pepper jack cheese.

First of all, I think chicken cheesesteaks are criminally underrated as it is. But the key to this sandwich for me is the shaved raw onions. I'm a firm believer that a cheesesteak is better with raw onions instead of grilled onions.

I feel like I might be in the minority with this opinion, but I am glad to see Bob-O's make this a primary option on a chicken cheesesteak.

Bob-O's is located at 252 Main street in Ridgefield Park New Jersey.

