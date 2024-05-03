This one feels like we don’t know more than we do. But we definitely want to know all about an announcement made by Dave & Buster’s.

The franchise that made adults kids again with food and drinks surrounded by basketball hoops, air hockey, skee-ball, and every other game imaginable has announced they’re introducing wagering on their games.

You’ll soon be able to bet through the Dave & Buster’s app on the outcome of various skill games. Lucra is the gamification software company they’ve partnered with to make this happen and it’s said that Lucra doesn't require the same regulations as sports betting or online casinos because their games are skill-based.

Interesting to note a few years back Atlantic City casinos toyed with the idea of luring a younger demographic by creating new forms of gambling betting on skill-based games.

The idea never took off in any big way. It should be very different at Dave & Buster’s locations however since their customers are already coming to play those very kinds of games. Add the gambling peer-to-peer feature on the existing app and it sounds like a winner.

Things we don’t know:

🔴 Which games will be available to wager on.

🔴 Details on minimum or maximum wagers.

🔴 How the payouts will work.

🔴 When this will all get started.

This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology, said Simon Murray, the senior vice president of entertainment and attractions at Dave & Buster’s.

There are currently four Dave & Buster’s locations in New Jersey. Wayne, Woodbridge, Blackwood and Atlantic City. The company wants to put a fifth location inside Freehold Raceway Mall where the old Sears had been. It’s been vacant for 5 years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

