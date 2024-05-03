NJ has 2 restaurants on the Top 100 brunch spots

The weekend is officially made once brunch time comes along. And now that the weather is warming up, enjoying brunch outdoors is something we all look forward to.

It’s also the go-to for Mother’s Day and as a mom, I’m not mad about it.

Brunch can be the perfect meal if you go to the right place. The atmosphere, the food (and the drink), and the company can make your experience a great one.

Brunch is also affordable so it can be a great opportunity for you to try out a restaurant that was always on your list, but not in your budget.

New Jersey has plenty of brunch spots all specializing in different cuisines. So where do you make your Mother’s Day reservation?

Most flock to the bigger towns/cities within the state like Morristown, Red Bank, and Princeton. And when the weather is warm, there is nothing like a waterfront place to sip on a mimosa with your besties.

I’m loving these lists that Yelp has been releasing recently and the most current one is a list of the top 100 brunch spots in 2024. New Jersey not only made the list once, but twice.

Before we get to that, if you’re traveling for Mother’s Day and you need a great restaurant to go to, see what places are local to New Jersey:

Chocobar Cortes in the South Bronx, NY

Jackson’s Eatery and Bar in Long Island City

The Tasty Table in Ossining, NY

Café La Maude in Philadelphia

Café Bonjour in Boston

Matt and Tony’s All Day Kitchen Bar in Alexandria, VA

The Egg Bistro in Chesapeake, VA

Perly’s in Richmond, VA

The Rustic Spoon in Virginia Beach, VA

If you’re ready to make your Mother’s Day brunch reservations, Yelp recommends you try The Corner in Montclair

and Willow & Whisk in Wyckoff.

Both made the top 100 brunch spots for 2024 which means that even if you don’t make it to celebrate mom, they are still a must-try at any point throughout the year.

You can see the full list HERE.

Some of these New Jersey restaurants offer brunch as well:

