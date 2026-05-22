Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Jayden Combs (Paramus PD) Jayden Combs (Paramus PD) loading...

🚨 A Bergen County vocational school was briefly locked down after a security guard allegedly left a loaded handgun in a bathroom stall.

🔴 Police say an 18-year-old student found the Glock 43 handgun inside Lincoln Technical Institute in Paramus and took it.

👮 Detectives later recovered the gun in Elmwood Park, leading to weapon and theft charges against the student.

PARAMUS — A security guard who allegedly left a loaded firearm unattended and was unable to locate it inside a Bergen County vocational school on Wednesday morning prompted a police investigation, and eventually an arrest.

Paramus police investigate missing gun at Lincoln Technical Institute

On Wednesday, May 20, just before noon, officers from the Paramus Police Department went to Lincoln Technical Institute to investigate what happened to the missing firearm, placing the school on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

At no time was there believed to be an ongoing threat to students, staff, or the public, said Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti.

Security guard allegedly left Glock handgun in school bathroom stall

The investigation revealed that a 53-year-old security officer from Oakland inadvertently left his Glock 43 9mm handgun unattended inside a stall of a men’s restroom at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Lincoln Tech student charged after taking unattended firearm

Surveillance video, as well as multiple interviews conducted, revealed that a Lincoln Tech student, Jayden Y. Combs, 18, of Elmwood Park, found the gun and took it, Guidetti said.

Box truck and sedan involved in apparent road rage incident on Route 280 in Harrison (Hudson) Fri., May 15, 2026 Box truck and sedan involved in apparent road rage incident on Route 280 in Harrison (Hudson) Fri., May 15, 2026 (@habibi a.k. 201 via TikTok) loading...

🚨Dash cam video showed a box truck pushing an Infiniti on Route 280 near Newark

🚨State Police said the truck driver was merging and did not see the sedan.

🚨The incident sparked road rage concerns, but police said it was not intentional

HARRISON — A video circulating online showed a truck shoving a car on highway traffic. But State Police now say it was not road rage on Route 280.

The dash cam video from May 15 shows a silver Infiniti sedan at an angle in front of a Peterbilt box truck heading west between Harrison and Newark. The truck kept moving forward, trapping the sedan, which spun its tires trying to get away.

As other vehicles honked, the sedan was able to move away from the truck and wound up facing the wrong way on the other side of the truck.

According to State Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Marchan, the incident was not a case of road rage. The driver of the truck was merging into traffic and did not see the Infiniti. Marchan did not disclose if any charges were filed in the case.

Windshield in Cranford smashed between April 1 and 6, 2026 Windshield in Cranford smashed between April 1 and 6, 2026 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

https://nj1015.com/edison-windshield-damage-incident/

Video captured someone driving slowly and tossing the paverstones out the window of a gray Nissan Rogue. Similar attacks were also reported in Hillside, Rahway and Woodbridge between April 1 and April 6.

The local departments and the Union County Prosecutor's Office compared investigative notes and were able to determine that a Nissan registered to Mohamed K. Abdelaal, 24, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge, was involved in all 67 incidents. They also used cellphone records to track a cellphone owned by Abdelaal in the area of each incident.

A pitched data center is derailed in Millville, under a new citywide ban (A1DataCenter.net, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) A pitched data center is derailed in Millville, under a new citywide ban (A1DataCenter.net, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

💻 More NJ towns ban AI data centers amid fears over energy use, noise and environmental impact.

🏘️ Local officials say facilities could strain power grids and disrupt communities.

💻 Residents are divided as huge AI projects move forward in Vineland and Kenilworth.

Another handful of New Jersey communities have banned data centers as concerns mount about long-term impacts.

In Cumberland County, Millville adopted its own ban on Tuesday after a month of debate.

As artificial intelligence explodes across the country, communities in New Jersey are increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of a growing fight over what it takes to power the AI boom.

Massive data centers — the warehouse-sized facilities that fuel everything from ChatGPT to cloud computing — are drawing backlash over fears about soaring electricity demand, which has been blamed for New Jersey's skyrocketing electric utility bills this year.

There's also worry about water consumption and nonstop industrial noise.

New Jersey officials are now scrambling to decide whether the promised jobs and local tax revenue — desperately needed to mitigate some of the highest property tax bills in the country — are worth the long-term costs

In Millville, a company dubbed A1 Data had been pitching a 66-acre project, though no plan was ever submitted to the city, officials confirm to New Jersey 101.5.

“Engineered for Hyperscale Dominance,” according to a speculative website for the project.

A man yells at a woman on Saxony Drive in Mount Laurel on Monday, May, 18, 2026 A man yells at a woman on Saxony Drive in Mount Laurel on Monday, May, 18, 2026 (@tiashirece via TikTok) loading...

🚨Mount Laurel police charged a man after a confrontation between parents went viral

🚨The mother says their daughters were close friends until recent bullying

🚨Thomas Diiorio faces harassment and bias intimidation charges after the incident

MOUNT LAUREL — A man was charged after police were able to sort out what happened between two parents during an argument caught on video that went viral.

The brief clip shows a white man shouting "get the f**k out of here" at a Black woman in the parking lot of a townhouse neighborhood. The woman, who is on a cell phone, is asking out loud for someone to call the police.

Police say they were called to Saxony Drive around 6:25 p.m. and separated the man and woman after each accused the other of "wrongdoing." Neither one wanted to file a complaint against the other.

Following an investigation, Thomas Diiorio, 40, was charged with harassment and bias intimidation. He is being held at the Burlington County Jail.

Satellite image of Hurricane Melissa as a powerful category 5 hurricane, October 28, 2025. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) Satellite image of Hurricane Melissa as a powerful category 5 hurricane, October 28, 2025. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) loading...

The big Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner. And then comes June: The start of climatological summer, the end of the school year, and the official grand kickoff of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricanes can form in any month of the year, but we declare June through November as open season on tropical activity in this part of the world. The historical peak for Atlantic hurricane activity happens when water is warmest, in late summer, around early to mid-September.

The 2025 hurricane season turned out to be relatively tame in terms of landfalling hurricanes, both here in New Jersey and around the Atlantic basin. There were a total of 13 named storms, of which five became hurricanes, including four that strengthened into major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

The most significant storm for New Jersey was Hurricane Erin, which made a close pass in August 2025. Rough surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding lasted for several days.

Across the entire Atlantic, the worst storm of 2025 was Hurricane Melissa, the last of the season which formed in October. 95 deaths were reported as a result of the storm, mainly in Jamaica and Haiti. Plus over $12 billion in damages. As a result, Melissa was retired as a storm name, to be replaced by Molly when that particular list recycles in 2031.

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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