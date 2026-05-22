☑️Rep. Tom Kean says he plans to return to Washington soon

☑️The New Jersey Republican has missed more than 80 House votes since March

☑️ Democrats running for Kean’s seat say constituents deserve more communication

A reporter finally got a missing New Jersey congressman on the phone but we still don't know what's kept him away from Capitol Hill for months, missing more than 80 votes in an election year in one of the state’s most competitive districts.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J. 7th District, has been away somewhere since March due to an undisclosed illness. According to New Jersey Globe's David Wildstein, who spoke to Kean Thursday by phone, Kean said he is “on the road to a full recovery” and will be back on the job "in the next couple of weeks." Kean is also aware of the interest in his health and speculation about his political future.

“I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents," Kean told Wildstein.

Kean, who had continued to collect his $174,000 salary during his absence, confirmed that he will campaign for a third term. He is unopposed in the June 2 primary.

Rep. Tom Kean, left, and former Gov. Thomas Kean in 2018 Rep. Tom Kean, left, and former Gov. Thomas Kean in 2018 (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Liberty Science Center) loading...

Democrats in NJ’s 7th District say voters deserve more answers

Kean made at least two other phone calls to Union County Republican chair Carlos Santos and Somerset County Republican Organization vice chair Tracy DiFrancesco. They both told Politico's New Jersey Playbook that Kean sounded "normal" during their phone conversations.

The subject of Kean's health was raised during the May 13 debate among the four Democrats running for his seat. While the candidates wished Kean well in his recovery, they also believe he should be more forthcoming about his condition.

The only updates about Kean have come from his office, which has been consistent in their message that he is recovering from a "personal medical issue."

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