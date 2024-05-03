21 of this spring’s hottest real estate markets are in NJ

The hotness rankings are out. And it has nothing to do with swimsuit models. It has everything to do with the stuff that actually matters.

How well towns across America are doing when it comes to a desirable real estate market. It’s what you work so hard for and your home is the biggest investment you’re going to make. Even if you’re not currently listing your home for sale, you want to know how good or bad a position you’d be in if you suddenly had to.

For 21 New Jersey towns people are in a very good position.

Out of 10,770 towns nationwide realtor.com looked at the hottest real estate markets in the country. They calculated the rankings by looking at the number of days properties remained listed on its site before selling and how often people were viewing the homes in any given town.

The results bode well for the Garden State. At least, if you’re a homeowner. Buyers might see this differently.

Of the top 100 hottest markets in the country 21 New Jersey towns made the list. In other words over 20% of the nation’s hottest home selling markets are right here in New Jersey.

You came here to see which towns made the cut. Here they are with where they ranked in the top 100 and each town’s median listing price.

98 Clifton $522,500

97 Summit $1,695,000

92 Chatham $1,850,000

84 Voorhees $448,900

81 Pompton Plains $599,000

79 Somerville $505,000

69 Blackwood $355,000

65 Middlesex $520,000

55 Red Bank $599,000

51 Hillsborough $610,000

50 Mount Laurel $404,500

47 Westfield $1,299,500

43 Old Bridge $580,000

35 Marlton $477,450

28 Fair Lawn $687,000

27 Montclair $1,034,000

25 Cherry Hill $562,450

16 Cranford $749,999

15 Ramsey $699,000

11 Ridgewood $1,195,000

8 Fairfield $629,900

