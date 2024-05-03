21 of this spring’s hottest real estate markets are in NJ
The hotness rankings are out. And it has nothing to do with swimsuit models. It has everything to do with the stuff that actually matters.
How well towns across America are doing when it comes to a desirable real estate market. It’s what you work so hard for and your home is the biggest investment you’re going to make. Even if you’re not currently listing your home for sale, you want to know how good or bad a position you’d be in if you suddenly had to.
For 21 New Jersey towns people are in a very good position.
Out of 10,770 towns nationwide realtor.com looked at the hottest real estate markets in the country. They calculated the rankings by looking at the number of days properties remained listed on its site before selling and how often people were viewing the homes in any given town.
The results bode well for the Garden State. At least, if you’re a homeowner. Buyers might see this differently.
Of the top 100 hottest markets in the country 21 New Jersey towns made the list. In other words over 20% of the nation’s hottest home selling markets are right here in New Jersey.
You came here to see which towns made the cut. Here they are with where they ranked in the top 100 and each town’s median listing price.
98 Clifton $522,500
97 Summit $1,695,000
92 Chatham $1,850,000
84 Voorhees $448,900
81 Pompton Plains $599,000
79 Somerville $505,000
69 Blackwood $355,000
65 Middlesex $520,000
55 Red Bank $599,000
51 Hillsborough $610,000
50 Mount Laurel $404,500
47 Westfield $1,299,500
43 Old Bridge $580,000
35 Marlton $477,450
28 Fair Lawn $687,000
27 Montclair $1,034,000
25 Cherry Hill $562,450
16 Cranford $749,999
15 Ramsey $699,000
11 Ridgewood $1,195,000
8 Fairfield $629,900
LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.