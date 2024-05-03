🚗 New Jersey may make it easier to complete in-person transactions at the MVC

🚗 The changes would impact REAL ID in New Jersey

🚗 Legislation would let you leave with your license, instead of waiting for it to be mailed

On the long list of frustrations many have with New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission, not leaving with what you went there is for is near the top.

If you make an in-person appointment for a REAL ID driver's license, for example, you won't be able to take it with you when you leave.

The way the REAL ID licenses are printed require you to wait for it to come in the mail, usually within about 10-days.

There are up to a dozen transactions that may not permit the issuance of documents for in-person appointments.

During the pandemic the MVC moved many transactions on-line, but you are still required to visit an agency to apply for a REAL ID license.

With long lines and people camping out overnight to get inside an agency, the MVC moved to an appointment based system.

Bi-partisan legislation has been introduced to make sure that you get what you came for when you visit an MVC office.

Sponsored by State Sens Robert Singer (R-Monmouth) and Patrick Diegnan (D-Middlesex), the bill (S3026) would require the MVC to provide customers with certain documents the same day you make your appointment.

The language in the bill requires:

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to provide all customers who have an in-person appointment to receive certain documents at any commission agency location within the State with the option to receive the new or renewed document on the same day as the appointment and prior to leaving the the commission agency location, provided that the customer has completed the proper application and provided any necessary payment.

Under the legislation, a dozen transactions are included. They are:

Standard basic driver's license

Standard motorcycle license

Standard special learner's permit

Standard examination permit

Standard probationary driver's license

Standard non-driver identification card

REAL ID basic driver's license

REAL ID motorcycle license

REAL ID probationary driver's license

REAL ID identification card

Commercial driver license

Motor vehicle registration certificate

REAL ID issues and delays

REAL ID is federal program designed to produce a more secure digital drivers license and is being led by the Department of Homeland Security.

Many states, including New Jersey, have struggled to implement REAL ID requirements.

The MVC began issuing REAL ID in 2019 to comply with the original federal deadline of October, 2020.

Homeland Security officials have delayed that original deadline three times.

The current deadline to obtain a REAL ID is now May 7, 2025.

After that deadline, a regular driver's license will no longer be accepted as a valid ID for domestic air travel.

Individuals who opt not to obtain a REAL ID can still use a valid passport to pass through airport security.

