New Jersey State Fair Meadowlands is returning for 2024

With the nice weather comes time for fairs, and there is none bigger than the State Fair.

The State Fair Meadowlands will be held from June 20 through July 7, held around MetLife Stadium in the, you guessed it, Meadowlands.

Here are just a few of the scheduled attractions:

⚫ Circus Lena

⚫ Cycle Circus

⚫ Michael Jackson Tribute Show

⚫ Rosaire’s Racing Pigs

⚫ Illusionist Jay Mattioli

⚫ Jurassic Kingdom

We cannot wait to open the doors to the 2024 fair,” said Mike Dorso, Vice President of the State Fair Meadowlands. “Our exciting new acts, combined with the favorites people adore, are lining up to make this the most entertainment-packed fair yet. We’ve also added several new food offerings and vendors that people are going to love.

Some other reasons to attend include:

⚫ Spectacular Fireworks Displays on both July 3rd and July 4th. The fireworks can be seen from anywhere on the fairgrounds.

⚫ Magic of Lance Gifford will dazzle crowds with his magic acts.

⚫ Commerford Petting Zoo never fails to impress children and adults, alike. Stroll through the zoo and interact with ponies, llamas, donkeys and much more. Be sure to check out the pony rides, too, for an additional fee.

I haven’t even gotten to the unique food fare at the fair. They have the classic carnival-type food, like cheesesteaks, corn dogs, and gyros; but they also have more exotic choices like alligator meat.

Other popular items are fried Oreos and fried candy bars. All sorts of things wrapped in bacon will be available, as well.

The fair will not run on June 25 due to a soccer game at the stadium.

