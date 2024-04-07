The era of the New Jersey diner is not over (Opinion)

There's been some talk over the last few weeks about how New Jersey diners might be dying.

And it's important to note that over the last calendar year there have been some diner closings in the Garden State.

But from everything I have seen, New Jersey diners are still thriving.

Since the storm start of the 2024 calendar year I've been to multiple diners around the state. I've been to some in southern or central Jersey, and I've been to one all the way up in Sussex County.

The common denominator that I see? The crowds at these places.

There are three well known diners within about 10 miles of where I live. If you try to go to any of them during breakfast hours you are likely going to have to wait before you can be seated. And once you finally are seated the restaurant is going to be crowded as can be.

So from everything I've seen since the start of this year, Jersey diners are still alive and doing very well.

Now there have been closings. The Red Lion Diner closed, the Diamond Diner closed, and some others are struggling. Whether it be owners wanting to give it up, or higher prices driving people away, it's no secret that eating out has been a tougher time for people.

But from all the diners I have been to, I don't think they are going anywhere. After all, they are a staple of New Jersey. And we aren't losing our identity any time soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

