Awesome one-of-a-kind diner in a hidden-away NJ town

On a long ride back from a Poconos vacation for New Year’s, I knew I needed somewhere to stop for food.

It was about a three-hour drive and it was a lot of back roads through Pennsylvania until I finally made it back to New Jersey. And that’s where I found the Andover Diner.

The diner is, of course, located in Andover, a small town in Sussex County. I had never ventured up to this part of the state before, but the location of this diner was so peaceful.

It felt like it was straight out of "The Sopranos" scene when Vito goes on the run to New Hampshire and stays at the bed and breakfast. A peaceful town where it felt like no cars even drove by the restaurant while I was inside.

Speakers were playing Christmas music outside the diner throughout the parking lot when you walked in. Time felt like it was standing still in this tiny diner and town.

The inside of the place was truly retro. And all things considered, it was a small diner as well.

I ordered “The Hungry Man” where you get your choice of a waffle, pancake, or French toast (I chose the waffle) as well as three eggs, home fries, bacon, and sausage. It sounded like a lot to me at the time, but I was so hungry I ate the whole thing.

Sussex County is a part of New Jersey that feels nothing like the area that I’m from (Burlington County.. It feels like nothing has been touched up there. Just small little towns and a lot of mountainous terrain.

It’s absolutely gorgeous and you need to make a trip up there whenever possible. Stop at the Andover Diner on your trip.

