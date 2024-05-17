OK, so my dream is coming true. I’ve been searching for a true clay artist studio close to my home in Monmouth County forever. And it’s here!

Canva Canva loading...

If know me you know that not only am I a radio host, I’m also a mixed media artist and an 18-year resident of Long Branch and a Pier Village fanatic. So when I heard that Hoboken’s coolest pottery studio was opening a location smack in the middle of the jewel in the crown of Long Branch, Pier Village, I was stoked!

Canva Canva loading...

Blue Skies Pottery was born from a realization that the diverse and vibrant Hoboken community deserves a place where families, friends, and passionate individuals can rub shoulders in an encouraging artistic environment.

Canva Canva loading...

They opened our doors for a soft opening in August of 2022 and held their first full session that same September. Since then they added dozens of shelves, 18 wheels, several part-time studio dogs, and too many friends to count. The popularity demanded a second studio location and so the long branch studio became a reality!

Canva Canva loading...

The multi-week courses allow you the time and instruction to experience the wonder of transforming an unmolded ball of clay into your one-of-a-kind creation, and introductory one-time workshops offer the chance to learn some basics, play with the clay, and fall in love with how boundless pottery can be.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you’re planning an unforgettable date night, looking to escape the sun for a bit, or just curious about pottery and wanting to try your hand on the wheel this is the place

Adult introductory workshops are one-time classes lasting 90 minutes. This is a great way for individuals and groups to learn the basics of pottery while also getting a feel for the wheel in a casual, relaxed environment.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you’re trying one new activity each month, looking to impress your colleagues with an awesome team-building activity, or you’re scarred from your 24-month gym membership and want to test the waters before committing - you’re in the right place. One look at their Instagram and you Can feel the vibe that owners Valerie Dantone and Jordan Kirsch sought to create at blue skies. Even their gift cards are groovy! I can’t wait to get my hands dirty while talking and laughing with a community of creators!

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈