Popular NJ pottery studio, Blue Skies, coming to Long Branch
OK, so my dream is coming true. I’ve been searching for a true clay artist studio close to my home in Monmouth County forever. And it’s here!
If know me you know that not only am I a radio host, I’m also a mixed media artist and an 18-year resident of Long Branch and a Pier Village fanatic. So when I heard that Hoboken’s coolest pottery studio was opening a location smack in the middle of the jewel in the crown of Long Branch, Pier Village, I was stoked!
Blue Skies Pottery was born from a realization that the diverse and vibrant Hoboken community deserves a place where families, friends, and passionate individuals can rub shoulders in an encouraging artistic environment.
They opened our doors for a soft opening in August of 2022 and held their first full session that same September. Since then they added dozens of shelves, 18 wheels, several part-time studio dogs, and too many friends to count. The popularity demanded a second studio location and so the long branch studio became a reality!
The multi-week courses allow you the time and instruction to experience the wonder of transforming an unmolded ball of clay into your one-of-a-kind creation, and introductory one-time workshops offer the chance to learn some basics, play with the clay, and fall in love with how boundless pottery can be.
Whether you’re planning an unforgettable date night, looking to escape the sun for a bit, or just curious about pottery and wanting to try your hand on the wheel this is the place
Adult introductory workshops are one-time classes lasting 90 minutes. This is a great way for individuals and groups to learn the basics of pottery while also getting a feel for the wheel in a casual, relaxed environment.
Whether you’re trying one new activity each month, looking to impress your colleagues with an awesome team-building activity, or you’re scarred from your 24-month gym membership and want to test the waters before committing - you’re in the right place. One look at their Instagram and you Can feel the vibe that owners Valerie Dantone and Jordan Kirsch sought to create at blue skies. Even their gift cards are groovy! I can’t wait to get my hands dirty while talking and laughing with a community of creators!
