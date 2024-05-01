Bruce Springsteen spotted at beloved New Jersey retro attraction

“Cause down the shore everything’s alright” especially for Bruce as he visited an Asbury Park staple.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury, it’s a fantastic arcade and pinball museum with over 150 games.

They have pinball machines, skeeball, air hockey, and classic games like Pac Man and Space Invaders, among many others.

As their website puts it,

it’s more than a museum – it’s a rollercoaster ride through pinball and video gaming history.

The arcade’s Facebook page posted on Tuesday that they had a visit from the Boss himself, who we know is no stranger to Asbury Park.

Apparently, he didn’t get “tired of hangin’ in them dusty arcades, banging’ them pleasure machines.”

“Thanks for visiting the Silverball Retro Arcade again, Bruce Springsteen!

Can’t wait to see you on the Asbury Park beach for Sea Hear Now,” the staff wrote on their social media page.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be at Asbury Park’s Sea Hear Now Festival on September 15.

For any “wizards” who want to “play down on Pinball Way,” you can check out the Silverball Museum for yourself right on the boardwalk at 1000 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ.

Make sure you check out my favorite game in the arcade: the Wizard of Oz pinball machine. Silverball Retro Arcade is open year round even when “it’s all cold down along the beach.”

