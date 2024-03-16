The historic music venue Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, will transform its hallowed music room into a comedy stage to host Jersey’s own and major film stars Jay and Silent Bob.

Jay and Silent Bob played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith will take to the Stone Pony stage on April 27 for an 8 p.m. show. Part of their Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Tour, the popular duo makes a stop in their backyard of Asbury Park.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Getty Images loading...

This is a show that you will not bring the kids to as it will have some pretty harsh language, but rest assured it will be funny.

The pair under the characters Jay and Silent Bob, have appeared in films, TV shows and commercials with most projects written by New Jersey native and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Both Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grew up in Leonardo, New Jersey with Kevin spending some time in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes attend the Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine) NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes attend the Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine) loading...

The filmography for the pair includes the extraordinarily successful Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot just to name a few. There have been video games, cartoon series and more.

The success of the New Jersey pair reached everywhere throughout the country and this comedy entity is another one of their many projects.

You can bet that the writing of this will be spot on as their iconic resume’ reflects.

The show will have a little bit of music as Tommy Stinson opens the show with a songbook filled with work from The Replacements, Guns and Roses, and Soul Asylum just to name a few.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This will be a fun entertaining show in a place that is known for great entertainment. Get your tickets.

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈