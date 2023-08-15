The first New Jersey ‘Clerks’ reunion is coming in September

Coming from the people who bring you the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is the Rock of Ages Punk Rock Flea Market and Tattoo Expo.

The event will be held at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison Sep. 8-10.

One of the highlights is sure to be the first Garden State reunion of the cast of “Clerks,” the seminal 1994 comedy about the characters who hang around a convenience store.

The cast members who are scheduled to be there are director/writer/producer Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes (Jay of Jay & Silent Bob), Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Jeff Anderson (Randall), and Marilyn Ghigliotti (Veronica).

Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Clerks III" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Smith will be there on Saturday only, while the other four will be there on all three days.

Featuring more than 400 small businesses, artists, crafters & makers as well as 100+ tattoo shops from across the country, the TPRFM is stoked to present ROCK OF AGES TATTOO EXPO & PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET on Sept 8-10, 2023 at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, NJ, located at 97 Sunfield Ave, Edison, NJ

Kevin Smith And Jason Mewes Podcast Of "Jay & Silent Bob Get Old" At The Hard Rock Cafe On The Strip Getty Images loading...

TPRFM founder Joseph Kuzemka told the Trentonian,

My job isn’t just to produce festivals… it’s to create experiences for people,” Kuzemka said. “I am in the Experience Business and I’m a firm believer that if you want to be successful, you need to know your audience and create the experiences they’re seeking… sometimes before they even know it.

"Clerks III" Premiere Getty Images for Lionsgate loading...

Also scheduled to appear at the expo is Mark Ramone (of the Ramones). For more information, visit the TPRFM website.

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.