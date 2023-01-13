You can have a sleepover with Kevin Smith right here in NJ

If you’re a fan of filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, and podcaster Kevin Smith, you can have a sleepover with him! Sounds interesting right? Let me explain.

New Jersey native Kevin Smith is the part-owner of his childhood movie theater in Atlantic Highlands called SModcastle Cinemas.

Since it is a movie theater, they do show current movies, but what’s really cool about this place is that they host a lot of events, mostly Kevin Smith related.

That’s where the sleepover comes in!

If you’re a fan of the man, you’re aware of his movie “Clerks” (and “Clerks II” and “Clerks III”).

On Saturday NIGHT, Feb. 4, 2023, you can watch the entire “Clerks” trilogy at SModcastle Cinemas with Kevin Smith.

It’s an all-night marathon with the website saying the movie(s) run time is 300 minutes.

Again, if you’re a fan, this is a pretty cool experience.

Another great happening at the movie theater is the showing of “Mallrats”, another Kevin Smith movie, followed by a Q&A with Kevin, Jeremy London, and Jason Lee. And Jason Lee is a rare appearance!

Stay up to date on all Kevin Smith events at his movie theater HERE.

