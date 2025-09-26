️ 🚨A Highlands man was found dead after falling from the bow of a Seastreak ferry

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A man fell from the bow of a Seastreak ferry early Wednesday, and his body was recovered nearby.

The crew on board a docked ferry found the bags and personal belongings at the front bow around 5:35 a.m. A review of video footage showed the man on the ship. Atlantic Highlands police, along with the State Police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were contacted and began a search.

A drone deployed by Atlantic Highlands police found something in the water inside the break wall near the mooring field of the municipal harbor. They removed the body of a 57-year-old Highlands man who matched the individual in the video footage. He was pronounced dead after being brought to shore.

Police said the circumstances of the fall are under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.

