ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A Monmouth County restaurant owner and father of three who was detained by ICE in October is set to head back to his family.

Ruperto Vicens Marquez was taken into custody by ICE in front of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Atlantic Highlands during a traffic stop during the weekend of Oct. 17. He was being held at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark. Marquez is the chef at Emilio's Kitchen, the restaurant he co-owns with his brother,

Mayor Lori Hohenleitner, who spearheaded efforts to release him and created a GoFundMe campaign to help his family, said that a judge ruled Thursday at a bond hearing that he can be released. ICE has 24 hours to appeal the decision but Hohenleitner said that's not likely. Marquez will more than likely return to Atlantic Highlands on Friday.

The Democrat says that the co-owner of Emilio’s Kitchen has "employment authorization through the proper channels." ICE on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about Marquez's release.

Signs at a rally in support of Ruperto Marquez Oct. 27, 2025, announcement about his release from ICE detention

Mayor describes emotional push to free local chef

The case brought out the mayor's "mama bear" instinct which led her to get involved with helping fight his detention.

"My job, my life's work is working with vulnerable populations. I'm the executive director of a nonprofit called Horizons, and we do out-of-school time programming for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch," Hohenleitner said. "My location here in Monmouth County primarily serves families from Red Bank, and so I have extensive experience in my 13 years working there, working with immigrant populations who have been going through the exact same thing that Ruperto and his family have been going through."

Hohenleitner said she went to the restaurant and broke the good news to huge smiles and hugs from the family.

"The family is overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and resources. Keeping this in the news made a huge difference and everyone is part of that," the mayor said

A welcome home rally is scheduled for Veterans Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a walk to Emilio's Restaurant for lunch.

Mike Brant contributed to this report

