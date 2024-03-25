Kevin Smith’s ‘Jersey Sure’ coming to NJPAC
Silent Bob actually has a lot to say. Silent Bob is filmmaker Kevin Smith’s alter ego (or is it the other way around, hmm) and NJPAC is going to be dedicating a night for everyone who loves these movies.
Kevin Smith is bringing a little something he calls “Jersey Sure” to Newark on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. He’ll take the stage and no doubt bring the audience to tears of laughter. He is the best storyteller I ever heard.
Once I saw him doing a simple Q&A before a live crowd when someone asked him whether it was true that he was hired at one point to do a documentary on Prince. He then launched into not just an answer but a 15-minute-long belly laugh story of a few of the weirdest days of his life spent at Prince’s compound.
I had him on the radio show twice. Once as a phone interview when he was first starting out with “Clerks” and once years later as a huge star when he spent an hour with us in studio.
Kevin Smith always delivers. That day he launched into an insanely funny story about a time after one of J Lo’s breakups with Ben Affleck when she showed up at Kevin’s house despondent and crying. He talked her off the ledge and before she left she had to use his bathroom.
He noticed she was in there for quite a while, and when she finally came out she was acting strangely awkward and panicked and practically bolted out of the house. When he went to the bathroom to, well, air it out, he realized he had never replaced the toilet paper and then to his horror saw that a towel was missing.
You can do the math on this.
Kevin Smith is a Jersey guy through and through. Born and raised in Red Bank and often setting his films in the Garden State, he's also a huge hockey fan who supports the New Jersey Devils.
The show at NJPAC is part of the North to Shore Festival, sponsored by Prudential, and tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $33.50 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
