Filmmaker, director, actor, and New Jersey native Kevin Smith is a household name in the state, especially in the Jersey Shore area.

He opened Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash comic book store in Red Bank where the AMC show “Comic Book Men” was filmed, he has his SModCastle studio where he would record podcasts and host events located next to the Quick Stop in Leonardo which is the location of his “Clerks” franchise. And he now owns the SModCastle Cinemas, the old Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands, which is just a legit movie theatre but also hosts some of the biggest pop culture events.

Comic Book Men Jay And Silent Bob Cosplay Guinness Book Of World Records Event Dave Kotinsky loading...

On March 31, “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” will be playing at the theatre followed by a Q&A with not only Kevin Smith, but Brian “Q” Quinn, one of the actual Impractical Jokers.

Q is no stranger to the comic book/Kevin Smith world. He co-hosts a podcast with Bryan Johnson and Walt Flanagan, both part of the “Comic Book Men” cast, called “Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave”.

He’s also worked on a podcast with Impractical Jokers co-star Sal Vulcano called “What Say You”.

The Impractical Jokers movie is not the only film Q has been a part of. He starred in a movie called “Victor Crowley”, an independent horror film by writer and director Adam Green.

The Impractical Jokers have gained a huge fan base over the years. The show started in 2011 featuring the comedian group The Tenderloins: James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, and Joe Gatto who has recently left the group.

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals Getty Images for Turner loading...

A few of them have appeared at comic conventions and I can say first hand, people wait HOURS in line just to meet them so the fact that tickets are still available to this SModCastle show is something that won’t last long.

The show is on March 31 and the movie starts at 9:30 p.m. followed by the Q&A.

For more information, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

