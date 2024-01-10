Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC members reuniting for tour with a stop in NJ

Calling all millennials! It’s the reunion we’ve all been waiting for!

Well, sort of.

We grew up in the boy band era and now that we’re in our 30s, we still think we’re in our boy band era except our dream of marrying one of the members of the band isn’t realistic anymore.

9999_backstreet_boys Getty Images loading...

The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC were the two boy bands at the top and at the time, you couldn’t be a fan of both, you were either Team BSB or Team *NSYNC and if you couldn’t choose, you weren’t a real fan and you probably listened to 98 Degrees (hey, I didn’t make the rules).

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. loading...

Fast forward 25 years (ugh), and we now know the boy band rivalry was all nonsense and they are actually friends.

Members Of NSYNC And Backstreet Boys Host "Bingo Under The Stars" In Celebration Of Pride Getty Images loading...

With *NSYNC reuniting for the Trolls movie, there have been rumors (or wishful thinking) of them going on tour with the Backstreet Boys.

Lucky for us, we are going to get a taste of what that would be like with AJ McLean from BSB and Joey Fatone from *NSYNC hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour.

(Getty Images) (Getty Images) loading...

The tour is called “A Legendary Night” and will have both guys singing and dancing to their bands' songs accompanied by a seven-piece band.

The 8-night tour will take place this spring and will make a stop in New Jersey at the NJPAC on Saturday, March 23.

Keep in mind this is only an 8-night tour across the country so the next closest show is Wallingford, CT on Thursday, March 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.