The NJPAC 2022 concert schedule is right here

One of the coolest gifts you can give the holiday season is concert tickets. They're easily wrapped, They'll get people who have been cooped up for so long out of the house and we're lucky enough to have some of the best shows in the world right here in New Jersey.

Last week I gave you the PNC Bank Arts Center lineup for 2022. Here's the New Jersey Performing Arts Center lineup as well from their website. For tickets to any of the shows click here

Jan. 8, 2022

Brandee Younger: Bethany Jazz Vespers

Chris Redd

Jan. 14, 2022

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show

Jan. 15, 2022

Tom Papa

Stephanie Mills & The Whispers

Jan. 16, 2022

Grieg’s Piano Concerto

Jan. 21, 2022

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic with special guests 80th birthday celebration

Jan. 22, 2022

Xian Zhang Conducts Marsalis & Dvořák

Jan. 23, 2022

Mariza – the 20th Anniversary Tour

Jan. 29, 2022

Celebrating the Theater Songs of Leonard Bernstein

Jan. 29, 2022

Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 1-2, 2022

Earth, Wind & Fire

Feb. 5-6, 2022

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Year of the Water Tiger

Feb. 5, 2022

Stefon Harris: Bethany Jazz Vespers

Feb. 6, 2022

Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings

Feb. 8, 2022

Blippi The Musical

Feb. 12, 2022

Casablanca

Feb. 13, 2022

Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake

Feb. 18, 2022

Karen Gomyo Plays Mozart

Patrizio Buanne: Back to Love

Feb. 26, 2022

Eric Roberson

Feb. 27, 2022

Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’

March 4, 2022

Recycled Percussion

Ravel’s Boléro

March 5, 2022

Russell Malone: Bethany Jazz Vespers

Ron White

March 6, 2022

Seong-Jin Cho

March 10-12, 2022

Trifonov is Back

March 10-11, 2022

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base

March 12, 2022

Peking Acrobats

March 19, 2022

Candice Guardino's Italian bred

The 90’s All Star Dance Concert

March 22, 2022

Alice Cooper and Buckcherry

March 24, 2022

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour

March 25-26, 2022

Vic Dibitetto

March 25, 2022

Los Ángeles Azules

March 31, 2022

Beethoven’s Piano Concertos nos. 1 & 5

April 1, 2022

Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour

April 1-2, 2022

Urban Bush Women

April 3, 2022

Diana Krall

April 7, 2022

Captain Aandy: Lead-Her-Ship Tour

April 8-10, 2022

Zhang Conducts Mozart’s ‘Jupiter’

April 9, 2022

Triveni Zakir Hussain, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Kala Ramnath

April 13, 2022

Disney Princess: The Concert

April 16, 2022

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage

April 24, 2022

The Doo Wop Project

April 28-30, 2022

Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky

April 29, 2022

Eric D’Alessandro

May 6-8, 2022

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater

May 14, 2022

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 2, 2022

Mozart & Mendelssohn

June 10, 2022

Ana Gabriel: Por Amor a Ustedes

June 11, 2022

Nemr

June 12, 2022

Season Finale: An American Rhapsody

June 18, 2022

The Masked Singer

June 24, 2022

Johnny Mathis with Special Guest Gary Mule Deer

Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale

June 25, 2022

Patti LaBelle with Special Guest Will Downing

July 8, 2022

Bill Maher

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7-11 p.m. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights Here are the brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. You can vote for your favorite here.