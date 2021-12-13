The NJPAC 2022 concert schedule is right here
One of the coolest gifts you can give the holiday season is concert tickets. They're easily wrapped, They'll get people who have been cooped up for so long out of the house and we're lucky enough to have some of the best shows in the world right here in New Jersey.
Last week I gave you the PNC Bank Arts Center lineup for 2022. Here's the New Jersey Performing Arts Center lineup as well from their website. For tickets to any of the shows click here
Jan. 8, 2022
Brandee Younger: Bethany Jazz Vespers
Chris Redd
Jan. 14, 2022
Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show
Jan. 15, 2022
Tom Papa
Stephanie Mills & The Whispers
Jan. 16, 2022
Grieg’s Piano Concerto
Jan. 21, 2022
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic with special guests 80th birthday celebration
Jan. 22, 2022
Xian Zhang Conducts Marsalis & Dvořák
Jan. 23, 2022
Mariza – the 20th Anniversary Tour
Jan. 29, 2022
Celebrating the Theater Songs of Leonard Bernstein
Jan. 29, 2022
Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 1-2, 2022
Earth, Wind & Fire
Feb. 5-6, 2022
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Year of the Water Tiger
Feb. 5, 2022
Stefon Harris: Bethany Jazz Vespers
Feb. 6, 2022
Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings
Feb. 8, 2022
Blippi The Musical
Feb. 12, 2022
Casablanca
Feb. 13, 2022
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
Feb. 18, 2022
Karen Gomyo Plays Mozart
Patrizio Buanne: Back to Love
Feb. 26, 2022
Eric Roberson
Feb. 27, 2022
Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’
March 4, 2022
Recycled Percussion
Ravel’s Boléro
March 5, 2022
Russell Malone: Bethany Jazz Vespers
Ron White
March 6, 2022
Seong-Jin Cho
March 10-12, 2022
Trifonov is Back
March 10-11, 2022
Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base
March 12, 2022
Peking Acrobats
March 19, 2022
Candice Guardino's Italian bred
The 90’s All Star Dance Concert
March 22, 2022
Alice Cooper and Buckcherry
March 24, 2022
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour
March 25-26, 2022
Vic Dibitetto
March 25, 2022
Los Ángeles Azules
March 31, 2022
Beethoven’s Piano Concertos nos. 1 & 5
April 1, 2022
Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour
April 1-2, 2022
Urban Bush Women
April 3, 2022
Diana Krall
April 7, 2022
Captain Aandy: Lead-Her-Ship Tour
April 8-10, 2022
Zhang Conducts Mozart’s ‘Jupiter’
April 9, 2022
Triveni Zakir Hussain, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Kala Ramnath
April 13, 2022
Disney Princess: The Concert
April 16, 2022
Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage
April 24, 2022
The Doo Wop Project
April 28-30, 2022
Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky
April 29, 2022
Eric D’Alessandro
May 6-8, 2022
Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater
May 14, 2022
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
June 2, 2022
Mozart & Mendelssohn
June 10, 2022
Ana Gabriel: Por Amor a Ustedes
June 11, 2022
Nemr
June 12, 2022
Season Finale: An American Rhapsody
June 18, 2022
The Masked Singer
June 24, 2022
Johnny Mathis with Special Guest Gary Mule Deer
Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale
June 25, 2022
Patti LaBelle with Special Guest Will Downing
July 8, 2022
Bill Maher
