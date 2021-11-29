PNC Bank Arts Center 2022 concert list is here

Give the gift of concerts this holiday season with shows like Rod Stewart, The Doobie Brothers, Santana-Earth Wind and Fire and the Backstreet Boys. all coming to the PNC Bank Arts Center in 2022.

Not only will you be thanked when you give it, but you'll be thanked again after they've seen the show. Next summer, there are so many great shows to see like for instance, these from their website. of course, more will be added and we'll keep you up to date as they happen.

JUN 14, 2022

The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour.

JUN 18, 2022

Bill Burr: Slight Return.

JUN 24, 2022

Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point World Tour.

JUN 30, 2022

Steely Dan with Special Guest Steve Winwood.

JUL 10, 2022

5 Seconds of Summer.

JUL 16, 2022

Matchbox Twenty.

JUL 19, 2022

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour.

AUG 13, 2022

Goo Goo Dolls.

AUG 14, 2022

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour.

AUG 16, 2022

Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick.

Many of the shows are requiring a "Health Check". What that means from their website:

"The Event Organizer is requiring Health Checks to attend this event. Please check their website for details."

Also this "Important Note," which you'll need to agree to:

"The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot). Children under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 72-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative results prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged. Entry requirements are subject to change."

Ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time. Resale ticket prices may exceed face value. You can read more about the ticket prices here.

