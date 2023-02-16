‘Rush Hour’ star Chris Tucker is bringing his comedy to the NJPAC

You know him as Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” movies and aside from being an actor, he’s a stand-up comedian. Chris Tucker is coming to the NJPAC on April 20 for a night of hilarious comedy.

If you’ve seen the “Rush Hour” movies, you know how funny Chris Tucker is and that has to be an indication of how great this show will be.

Chris co-stars those movies with actor, stuntman, and martial artist Jackie Chan and seeing the two of them together makes us beg for another “Rush Hour” movie.

Well, we’re all in luck because, after 15 years from the third installment, Jackie Chan recently confirmed that “Rush Hour 4” is in the early stages of development.

Let’s be honest, these guys are a lot older now. How will it compare to the other three movies? I have high hopes honestly.

If you’re not familiar with the “Rush Hour” movies, start your binge now. But you may also know Chris Tucker from “Friday”, “The Fifth Element”, and Russell Simmon’s HBO Def Comedy Jam.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on April 18 at the NJPAC and tickets start at $50. They can be purchased HERE.

The NJPAC is legendary in the Garden State and they have some great acts making appearances in 2023. To name a few coming up:

Smokey Robinson – March 4

Jill Scott - March 27

Eric D’Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto – April 15

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – April 28

New Jersey Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert – May 20

Dino Ranch Live – May 21

Trevor Noah – May 23

If you’re interested in any of these shows or more of what NJPAC has to offer, click HERE.

