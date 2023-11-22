Clark Griswold will light this South Jersey Christmas display

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best Christmas movie ever. Normally I would call this an unpopular opinion, but it seems the movie is getting more popular every year.

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

It’s so popular that the cast has been making appearances at multiple pop culture conventions throughout the country.

Aside from cons, Chevy Chase, aka Clark Griswold, is booked around New Jersey this holiday season.

Where you can see Chevy Chase in South Jersey

One of the famous scenes from the Christmas Vacation movie is Clark lighting up the house with his Christmas display.

Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill is taking advantage and will host Chevy Chase as their special guest to light the Christmas display during their George’s House Lighting and Toy Drive on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

You can find more information HERE.

What is Harbaugh Village

Harbaugh Village is considered a “family amusement center” consisting of ice skating (and roller skating in the spring/summer), live entertainment, activities for adults and kids, fire pits, boardwalk games, food, shops, and seasonal crafts. They even have an event space to rent.

Other chances to meet Chevy Chase in New Jersey

Chevy will be making an appearance at Christmas Con in Edison, NJ on December 9 and December 10 along with Beverly D’Angelo (Ellen Griswold), Randy Quaid (Cousin Eddie), and Juliette Lewis (Audrey Griswold).

Then on December 15, Chevy Chase will be at the NJPAC in Newark for a live conversation following a screening of the Christmas Vacation movie.

