Atlantic City hosts ‘Christmas Vacation’ watch party with Clark Griswold

You can have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas in Atlantic City this holiday season by watching one of the biggest Christmas movies ever with one of the biggest actors in comedy history.

On Dec. 17, the Tropicana Showroom at the Tropicana is having a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” followed by a Q&A with the main man himself, Clark Griswold, aka Chevy Chase.

Chevy will be hosting and talking all about the movie and taking your questions.

He’s not an easy man to find so this definitely a hot ticket.

Chevy has been making a few comic con appearances in the last few years and the next one coming up is at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

It’s basically a comic con without using that name because of copyright issues (thanks to San Diego), but this is one of the bigger comic conventions on the east coast.

Chevy Chase will be accompanied at Steel City Con by his “Christmas Vacation” co-star Beverly D’Angelo.

More guests that have been announced for the con are:

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)

Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things)

The main cast of Lord Of The Rings: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd

Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) will be making her first con appearance

You can view the rest of the guest list HERE.

Chevy also recently teamed up with the founder of chicken chain Raising Canes to “light up” Canes for the holidays.

Each video is hilarious and tells the journey they take to get to Canes.

If you’re interested in meeting Chevy Chase, tickets are still available for his Atlantic City appearance at the Tropicana on Dec. 17.

Click HERE for more info.

