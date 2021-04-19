NEWARK — Another performance venue has unveiled a coronavirus screening policy as it launches back into live events this season.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Centers announced some concerts and shows, with the requirement that attendees either provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days earlier, or proof of full vaccination, dated no less than two weeks before the show.

Once at the venue, all guests must wear a mask inside.

"Over the past year, we’ve collaborated with medical professionals, invested in venue upgrades, and put new procedures in place to protect our guests, staff, volunteers, and artists," the venue detailed on its website.

In addition to using cleaning supplies approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NJPAC also has an HVAC system that is above industry standards for virus filtration, with a "MERV rating of 15."

There are a number of virtual performances being hosted by NJPAC through May, with the first in-person, socially distanced shows announced for June.

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition is slated for June 6, while there are two events on June 26: Comedian Vic DiBitetto is performing on the venue's smaller stage, as British rockstar Richard Thompson plays the main stage.

Other in-person performances set through the end of this year at NJPAC as of Monday include:

July 10 - Mike Marino (comedy)

July 30 and 31 - Anthony Rodia (comedy)

Aug. 18 - Gary Mullen & the Works perform "One night of Queen) (rock tribute)

Sept. 24 - Maz Jobrani (comedy)

Oct. 9 - The American Rush Tribute: LOTUS LAND (rock tribute)

Oct. 14 - Boney James (jazz)

Oct. 15 - Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway "In Technicolor" (cabaret)

Oct. 16 - "Amália at 100: a World Debut with Fábia Rebordão, Jorge Fernando, Gaspar Varela"

Oct. 22 - Parsons Dance

Oct. 30 - "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" Part 1 live in concert

Nov. 5 - John Waite (rock)

Nov. 6 - Nimbus Dance

Nov. 19 and 20 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Nov. 27 - Sarah Brightman "Hymn in concert"

Nov. 27 - Chris Distefano (comedy)

Dec. 3 - "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes (movie screening)

Dec. 10 - Kathleen Madigan "8 O’Clock Happy Hour Tour" (comedy)

Dec. 15 - Mannheim Steamroller "Christmas"

