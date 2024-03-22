Stephen Colbert coming to NJPAC but will this be worth it?

Don’t let that headline mislead you. I think Stephen Colbert is very talented and from things I’ve read a very down-to-earth guy.

NJ Monthly did an article on him written by someone who lives in the same town of Montclair.

Long before he was a world-famous talk show host, Stephen Colbert was just another denizen of my suburban New Jersey town. He and his wife, Evie, raised their three kids in Montclair and prided themselves not on their impressive resumes, but on being good neighbors and community members. They joined nonprofits and helped launch the Montclair Film Festival Stephen hosted events at his kids’ schools and taught Sunday school at Immaculate Conception Church.

The reason I wonder if his upcoming show at NJPAC will be worth it is these appearances are one-on-one interviews with special guests. But tickets are on sale now before we even know who the special guest will be.

NJPAC.org literally is advertising the show as “Stephen Colbert in a one-on-one conversation with a soon to be announced guest for an evening you won’t want to miss.”

They’re probably right. I probably wouldn’t want to miss it. But if I’m going to spend $79.50 to $250 for a ticket shouldn’t I know what I’m buying?

The show, with whatever mystery guest this will be, happens at NJPAC on June 29 at 8:00 p.m..

Again, funny guy. Will probably make any interview work. But what if it turned out to be Marjorie Taylor Greene? Even if I did make it to the box office before shooting my own eyes and ears out with a Jewish space laser would they refund my money? Of course not.

I shouldn’t be so negative. What if it’s the opposite? A guest of the century like the resurfacing of Kate Middleton? Now that would be worth a vip package. Maybe get some pictures backstage? Of course she’d photoshop them.

However the night turns out he can perform live on stage and sleep in his own bed that night. It’s only a 21 minute drive from Newark to Montclair where Stephen Colbert lives with his wife Evelyn.

