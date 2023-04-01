NJ resident Stephen Colbert to perform with Jim Gaffigan at NJPAC

Looking for a laugh? You’re pretty much guaranteed to have one here.

Two hilarious comedians, Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan, will be co-hosting a show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark as part of the North to Shore Festival,co-presented by Montclair Film.

I’m sure you’re familiar them, but if you’re not: Colbert — a Montclair resident — was a correspondent on "The Daily Show," had his long-running Comedy Central show, "The Colbert Report," and more recently as the host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego - "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power"" Panel Getty Images loading...

Gaffigan has released multiple comedy specials and has been in many films and TV shows. His comedy often revolves around his experiences as a husband and father.

Also food. I can’t look at a box of Hot Pockets without thinking about him.

15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And NY Comedy Festival - Inside Getty Images for SUFH loading...

The show will take place on Saturday, June 24th, starting at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the performance will benefit Montclair Film, a non-profit arts organization that hosts the annual Montclair Film Festival (happening this Oct. 20-29). The group also provides year-round film education and community programs.

The event's description, according to NJPAC’s overview:

Join us for an evening with comedy superstars Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan as they bring their incisive intellect and whip-smart humor to their observations and conversations about current events. From Emmy-winning shows to sold-out tours and NY Times bestsellers, just to name a few accolades, it seems like both men have done it all and done it well. You can be sure to expect laughter, and a lot of it.

It’s unclear at time present what exactly the two comedians will be talking about, but it’s safe to say it’ll make you laugh.

Tickets are available here.

Big fan of comedy? Keep reading:

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

David Letterman's Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.