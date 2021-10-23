Early voting in NJ starts today, Stephen Colbert walks you through it
The New Jersey gubernatorial election is getting closer and closer with every passing day. Most of us in the Garden State will cast our vote for either Gov. Phil Murphy or Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in less than two weeks on Nov. 2.
For those of us too eager to wait, early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 23, at over 100 polling locations. Early voting centers will open in every county.
New Jersey native and host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, sat down to explain how easy it is to cast your vote prior to Election Day.
Highlighting his classic NJ sarcasm, Colbert points out that you can vote “the Jersey way… with just one finger” even if you’re in “that mythical place called ‘Central Jersey.’”
(Okay, Colbert, how DARE you? Of course, Central Jersey exists. If I could cast my vote to make it official, I would do it in a heartbeat. Where is THAT on my ballot??)
Check out the full video below:
Early voting will be available from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of Sundays, when polls will close at 6 p.m.
Check out Michael Symons’ helpful infographic displaying where you can find your closest early voting location:
As we get closer to Election Day, it becomes more and more apparent how important it is to cast our vote. A recent poll from Emerson College shows that Ciatarrelli is only behind incumbent Murphy by 6 points.
Every vote counts!
If you’re planning on voting early, you’re not alone! Gov. Murphy intends to vote early Saturday morning at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center before taking part in several early voting rallies.
You can go to vote.nj.gov to find a polling place near you.
