Early voting in NJ starts today, Stephen Colbert walks you through it

The New Jersey gubernatorial election is getting closer and closer with every passing day. Most of us in the Garden State will cast our vote for either Gov. Phil Murphy or Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in less than two weeks on Nov. 2.

For those of us too eager to wait, early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 23, at over 100 polling locations. Early voting centers will open in every county.

AP Photos

New Jersey native and host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, sat down to explain how easy it is to cast your vote prior to Election Day.

Highlighting his classic NJ sarcasm, Colbert points out that you can vote “the Jersey way… with just one finger” even if you’re in “that mythical place called ‘Central Jersey.’”

(Okay, Colbert, how DARE you? Of course, Central Jersey exists. If I could cast my vote to make it official, I would do it in a heartbeat. Where is THAT on my ballot??)

Check out the full video below:

Early voting will be available from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of Sundays, when polls will close at 6 p.m.

Check out Michael Symons’ helpful infographic displaying where you can find your closest early voting location:

As we get closer to Election Day, it becomes more and more apparent how important it is to cast our vote. A recent poll from Emerson College shows that Ciatarrelli is only behind incumbent Murphy by 6 points.

Every vote counts!

joebelanger

If you’re planning on voting early, you’re not alone! Gov. Murphy intends to vote early Saturday morning at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center before taking part in several early voting rallies.

You can go to vote.nj.gov to find a polling place near you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.