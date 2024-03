🍎 Murphy's FY 2025 budget increases school funding by $900M

TRENTON — Nearly 140 New Jersey schools are losing millions in state aid as part of Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget.

Murphy's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, revealed last week, increases school funding by $908 million up to $11.7 billion.

"It was a seven-year marathon to fully invest in the success of every student, in every school district. And with our budget, we are going to do exactly that," Murphy said.

However, Republicans in the state Legislature, such as Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said that Murphy's claim to help every student was "blatantly false."

"Tell that to the kids in districts that have cut art, music, and sports. Tell that to districts having to fire teachers, increase class sizes and raise property taxes due to these cuts," O'Scanlon said.

That's because while the total amount of school funding would increase in Murphy's budget, changes to the school funding formula mean big cuts for many districts.

The changes were first approved in 2008, though they were abandoned due to economic constraints during the Great Recession. A bill passed in 2018 mandated that the state get back on track within five years.

One of the biggest losers with the new formula is Cherry Hill Township schools. Their funding has been slashed by more than $6.9 million. Superintendent Kwame Morton said in a letter to parents that the district is facing difficult financial decisions.

"We are shocked that the state, having increased our aid consistently during the last four years after decades of staggering and harmful underfunding, has cut our aid to less than what we received in 2022-2023," Morton said.

Who wins with the new NJ school funding formula?

Schools in several of New Jersey's cities are the biggest winners.

The Plainfield and Irvington school districts are each seeing an increase of more than $30 million. Trenton comes in fourth with a jump in state funding of $40 million.

Paterson and Elizabeth schools get silver and bronze, respectively; both are getting north of $50 million more in their budgets.

Newark tops the list. The district is getting an extra $101.1 million bringing its budget up to $1.25 billion.

New Jersey school districts LOSING aid under Murphy's proposed 2025 budget

Listed from the lowest dollar amount lost to the highest amount lost.

West Wildwood

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $53,008

Difference: -$989 (-1.83%)

Cape May Point

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $759

Difference: -$1,268 (-62.56%)

Stone Harbor Boro

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $50,466

Difference: -$1,486 (-2.86%)

Hope Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $345,551

Difference: -$3,015 (-0.87%)

Allenhurst

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $35,412

Difference: -$3,862 (-9.83%)

Rockleigh

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $41,091

Difference: -$4,426 (-9.72%)

Wenonah Boro

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $191,800

Difference: -$4,548 (-2.32%)

Knowlton Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $330,935

Difference: -$6,937 (-2.05%)

Lebanon Boro

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $148,500

Difference: -$7,356 (-4.72%)

Berkeley Heights Twp

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,019,951

Difference: -$7,865 (-0.26%)

Bay Head Boro

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $72,688

Difference: -$9,005 (-11.02%)

New Milford Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,065,497

Difference: -$10,730 (-0.26%)

Longport

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $78,154

Difference: -$11,231 (-12.56%)

Washington Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $136,157

Difference: -$11,365 (-7.7%)

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg

Salem County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $8,664,405

Difference: -$11,506 (-0.13%)

Pittsgrove Twp

Salem County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $18,057,915

Difference: -$11,543 (-0.06%)

Bloomsbury Boro

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $956,558

Difference: -$12,485 (-1.29%)

Seaside Park Boro

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $52,375

Difference: -$12,778 (-19.61%)

Avon Boro

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $155,217

Difference: -$15,466 (-9.06%)

Spring Lake Boro

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $260,911

Difference: -$15,725 (-5.68%)

Lake Como

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $221,550

Difference: -$18,081 (-7.55%)

Evesham Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,754,617

Difference: -$18,513 (-0.27%)

Margate City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $484,880

Difference: -$19,926 (-3.95%)

Point Pleasant Beach

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $588,827

Difference: -$21,754 (-3.56%)

Eagleswood Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $535,069

Difference: -$27,823 (-4.94%)

Passaic Valley Regional

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,123,264

Difference: -$30,586 (-1.42%)

Hunterdon Central Reg

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,585,910

Difference: -$31,227 (-0.68%)

Sea Isle City

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $145,496

Difference: -$32,266 (-18.15%)

North Wildwood City

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $261,353

Difference: -$35,549 (-11.97%)

Ocean Gate Boro

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $346,568

Difference: -$35,708 (-9.34%)

Collingswood Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $11,024,570

Difference: -$41,987 (-0.38%)

Westampton

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $5,027,560

Difference: -$44,448 (-0.88%)

Great Meadows Regional

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,843,320

Difference: -$45,636 (-2.42%)

Neptune City

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $670,301

Difference: -$46,259 (-6.46%)

White Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $574,022

Difference: -$48,772 (-7.83%)

North Warren Regional

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,190,135

Difference: -$50,583 (-4.08%)

Bradley Beach Boro

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $409,390

Difference: -$51,707 (-11.21%)

Oxford Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,331,278

Difference: -$59,452 (-2.49%)

Washington Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $739,075

Difference: -$64,693 (-8.05%)

Ocean Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,683,865

Difference: -$65,084 (-3.72%)

Corbin City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $422,900

Difference: -$69,938 (-14.19%)

Franklin Twp

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $478,960

Difference: -$70,667 (-12.86%)

Green Twp

Sussex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,767,345

Difference: -$72,314 (-3.93%)

Quinton Twp

Salem County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,249,721

Difference: -$79,388 (-2.39%)

West Milford Twp

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $5,489,980

Difference: -$81,537 (-1.46%)

High Bridge Boro

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $660,713

Difference: -$89,958 (-11.98%)

Central Regional

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $5,565,754

Difference: -$95,659 (-1.69%)

Galloway Twp

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $27,564,182

Difference: -$97,994 (-0.35%)

Brigantine City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $745,388

Difference: -$99,690 (-11.8%)

Lower Cape May Regional

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,953,789

Difference: -$103,170 (-2.54%)

Rancocas Valley Regional

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $17,240,858

Difference: -$103,206 (-0.6%)

Seaside Heights Boro

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $338,133

Difference: -$103,684 (-23.47%)

Dennis Twp

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,468,141

Difference: -$106,046 (-6.74%)

Ventnor City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,047,819

Difference: -$111,879 (-9.65%)

Brick Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $14,519,578

Difference: -$112,455 (-0.77%)

Riverton

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $432,064

Difference: -$116,136 (-21.18%)

Delaware Valley Regional

Hunterdon County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,317,632

Difference: -$116,648 (-8.13%)

Lower Twp

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,661,447

Difference: -$136,100 (-3.58%)

Lakeland Regional

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,604,452

Difference: -$141,990 (-8.13%)

Rockaway Boro

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,918,254

Difference: -$148,910 (-7.2%)

Audubon Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,796,053

Difference: -$155,371 (-1.56%)

Estell Manor City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,628,929

Difference: -$155,548 (-8.72%)

Kittatinny Regional

Sussex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,872,256

Difference: -$156,782 (-7.73%)

West Deptford Twp

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $14,747,025

Difference: -$162,064 (-1.09%)

Hamburg Boro

Sussex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,176,209

Difference: -$171,634 (-12.73%)

Chesterfield Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,343,403

Difference: -$173,857 (-4.94%)

Linwood City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,009,084

Difference: -$174,118 (-14.72%)

Elk Twp

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,283,406

Difference: -$180,274 (-7.32%)

Waldwick Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,233,597

Difference: -$191,460 (-7.9%)

Gibbsboro Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,044,303

Difference: -$195,974 (-8.75%)

Elsinboro Twp

Salem County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,314,329

Difference: -$239,194 (-15.4%)

Hazlet Twp

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,555,094

Difference: -$240,516 (-3.54%)

Jefferson Twp

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,849,657

Difference: -$255,990 (-5.01%)

Tuckerton Boro

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,827,495

Difference: -$262,435 (-12.56%)

Woodland Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $268,360

Difference: -$265,662 (-49.75%)

Highland Park Boro

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,144,009

Difference: -$272,156 (-4.24%)

Tabernacle Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,361,221

Difference: -$280,445 (-10.62%)

Warren Hills Regional

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,084,167

Difference: -$301,730 (-3.22%)

River Dell Regional

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,329,282

Difference: -$303,773 (-11.54%)

South Harrison Twp

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $907,621

Difference: -$349,467 (-27.8%)

Mantua Twp

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,654,038

Difference: -$378,522 (-7.52%)

Bass River Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $245,782

Difference: -$378,780 (-60.65%)

Franklin Twp

Somerset County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $21,119,162

Difference: -$386,982 (-1.8%)

Leonia Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $5,388,088

Difference: -$407,795 (-7.04%)

Pompton Lakes Boro

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,612,492

Difference: -$414,172 (-4.13%)

Ridgefield Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,497,470

Difference: -$425,941 (-8.65%)

Delanco Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,276,300

Difference: -$439,707 (-16.19%)

Stafford Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,811,718

Difference: -$489,080 (-9.23%)

Upper Twp

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,144,615

Difference: -$507,534 (-10.91%)

River Edge Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,261,595

Difference: -$516,152 (-13.66%)

Greenwich Twp

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,758,855

Difference: -$575,550 (-10.79%)

Shamong Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,253,039

Difference: -$576,413 (-20.37%)

Oaklyn Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,960,475

Difference: -$610,819 (-17.1%)

Middle Twp

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $13,271,662

Difference: -$628,919 (-4.52%)

East Greenwich Twp

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,770,313

Difference: -$694,554 (-9.3%)

West Orange Town

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $33,585,837

Difference: -$702,783 (-2.05%)

Wildwood City

Cape May County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,189,000

Difference: -$723,821 (-37.84%)

Newfield Boro

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,575,192

Difference: -$727,444 (-31.59%)

Alloway Twp

Salem County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,769,026

Difference: -$736,784 (-29.4%)

Essex Co Voc-Tech

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $29,218,449

Difference: -$742,710 (-2.48%)

Pitman Boro

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,743,930

Difference: -$764,384 (-13.88%)

Barrington Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,770,054

Difference: -$786,780 (-17.27%)

Haddon Twp

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,156,850

Difference: -$806,086 (-8.09%)

Northfield City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $4,672,785

Difference: -$812,633 (-14.81%)

Hasbrouck Heights Boro

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,534,280

Difference: -$847,113 (-25.05%)

Hawthorne Boro

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,893,802

Difference: -$884,720 (-18.51%)

Butler Boro

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,419,045

Difference: -$960,863 (-28.43%)

Lumberton Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,704,424

Difference: -$1,017,516 (-21.55%)

Voorhees Twp

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $5,028,488

Difference: -$1,052,957 (-17.31%)

Palmyra Boro

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,027,710

Difference: -$1,070,732 (-15.08%)

Somers Point City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $2,166,186

Difference: -$1,135,459 (-34.39%)

Eastern Camden County Reg

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,524,187

Difference: -$1,180,378 (-11.03%)

Morris Hills Regional

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $10,911,194

Difference: -$1,191,896 (-9.85%)

East Brunswick Twp

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $38,505,885

Difference: -$1,320,365 (-3.32%)

Black Horse Pike Regional

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $39,830,967

Difference: -$1,334,982 (-3.24%)

Kenilworth Boro

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,376,520

Difference: -$1,408,802 (-18.1%)

South Brunswick Twp

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $14,275,906

Difference: -$1,409,045 (-8.98%)

Mainland Regional

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,773,208

Difference: -$1,412,716 (-17.26%)

Little Egg Harbor Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $7,272,070

Difference: -$1,562,692 (-17.69%)

Bordentown Regional

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $8,213,153

Difference: -$1,614,929 (-16.43%)

Red Bank Boro

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $7,057,307

Difference: -$1,719,294 (-19.59%)

Roxbury Twp

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $6,875,230

Difference: -$1,859,977 (-21.29%)

Barnegat Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $23,729,468

Difference: -$1,964,903 (-7.65%)

Pinelands Regional

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $9,962,969

Difference: -$1,980,813 (-16.58%)

Clearview Regional

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $10,170,220

Difference: -$2,145,960 (-17.42%)

Old Bridge Twp

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $24,342,728

Difference: -$2,528,261 (-9.41%)

Hillsborough Twp

Somerset County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $17,914,024

Difference: -$2,728,504 (-13.22%)

Toms River Regional

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $28,180,559

Difference: -$2,798,243 (-9.03%)

Lacey Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $7,264,988

Difference: -$3,205,902 (-30.62%)

South Plainfield Boro

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $12,788,220

Difference: -$3,569,185 (-21.82%)

Runnemede Boro

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $3,045,315

Difference: -$4,150,077 (-57.68%)

Asbury Park City

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $16,545,718

Difference: -$4,157,049 (-20.08%)

Neptune Twp

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $8,326,611

Difference: -$4,448,559 (-34.82%)

Jackson Twp

Ocean County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $23,402,010

Difference: -$4,459,769 (-16.01%)

Lenape Regional

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $18,931,779

Difference: -$4,692,106 (-19.86%)

Cherry Hill Twp

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $29,477,245

Difference: -$6,900,182 (-18.97%)

Long Branch City

Monmouth County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $43,817,200

Difference: -$10,401,402 (-19.18%)

