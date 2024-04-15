The top 30 best performing schools in New Jersey

🍎 New school "report cards" for 2022-23 year

TRENTON — The latest performance reports for New Jersey schools are out, revealing how good of a job they do at serving their students.

Released earlier this month, these most recent reports assess the 2022-2023 school year using several important metrics.

Schools are graded based on English language arts (ELA) and math assessments, attendance, graduation rate, student growth, and other factors.

Each school is also given a summative rating, which calculates the above factors and spits out a number between 1 and 100. New Jersey 101.5 used these summative ratings to determine the best schools in the state.

For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, student growth data is back in the report. It had been left out since then as assessments had been canceled due to the pandemic.

Student growth is a measure of how much students in elementary and middle school are learning each year. The measurement compares students with similar scores on language arts and math assessments from one year to the next. Students who see greater improvement are scored higher.

“Our educators are particularly interested in the student growth data because when focusing on academic growth, rather than solely test scores, we get a better understanding of how well our students are progressing and opportunities for improvement," Acting Commissioner of Education Kevin Dehmer said,

Where are the best schools in NJ located?

North Jersey makes up over half of New Jersey's top 30 schools.

According to data analyzed by New Jersey 101.5, Bergen County again dominates the list of best schools. There are 11 schools in the county making the top 30, up from eight schools hailing from Bergen for 2021-22.

The only schools in South Jersey on the list are located in Camden County.

