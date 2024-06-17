NJ teacher accused of criminal sexual contact with minor student
JERSEY CITY — A 67-year-old high school teacher in North Jersey has been accused of making criminal sexual contact with a student last month.
Steven Gordon, of Jersey City, faced fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Monday.
Gordon was working this year as a freshman Health & Physical Education teacher at University Academy Charter High School in Jersey City, according to the school’s website.
Before that, he had retired after over 30 years in the profession, during which he “taught a lot of subjects and held five certificates,” the same online summary said.
Inappropriate contact with a juvenile student happened during school hours on May 29, Suarez said.
Gordon resigned from his position following his arrest.
He was slated to appear in court on July 5.
University Academy Charter High School has an enrollment of 441 students.
Under an affiliation with New Jersey City University, students who graduate with a GPA of 3.8 or higher, who are accepted with regular, full-time status are eligible to attend the NJCU for free.
