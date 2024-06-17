NJ teacher accused of criminal sexual contact with minor student

⚫ NJ teacher charged with sexual contact with minor

⚫ Contact with student during school, police say

⚫ Teacher resigned after arrest

JERSEY CITY — A 67-year-old high school teacher in North Jersey has been accused of making criminal sexual contact with a student last month.

Steven Gordon, of Jersey City, faced fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Monday.

hudson county (Canva) loading...

Gordon was working this year as a freshman Health & Physical Education teacher at University Academy Charter High School in Jersey City, according to the school’s website.

Before that, he had retired after over 30 years in the profession, during which he “taught a lot of subjects and held five certificates,” the same online summary said.

Inappropriate contact with a juvenile student happened during school hours on May 29, Suarez said.

University Academy Charter HS (Google Maps) (2) University Academy Charter HS (Google Maps) loading...

Gordon resigned from his position following his arrest.

He was slated to appear in court on July 5.

University Academy Charter High School has an enrollment of 441 students.

Under an affiliation with New Jersey City University, students who graduate with a GPA of 3.8 or higher, who are accepted with regular, full-time status are eligible to attend the NJCU for free.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2022 and 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman