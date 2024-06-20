Prosecutor: NJ teacher asked student for nude photos

🔴 NJ teacher arrested in fall

A 27-year-old middle school teacher has been indicted on criminal sexual contact and other charges in connection with a series of incidents involving a student last year.

Andrew Fantasia, of Beachwood, was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Ocean County on two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, as well as charges of possession of child pornography and official misconduct.

Between February 2023 and June 2023, Fantasia was a science teacher at Carl W. Goetz Middle School and a club advisor at Jackson Memorial High School.

He had inappropriate sexual contact with a student on high school property and also requested and received nude photos from the victim, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Fantasia was arrested on Oct. 25 and has since been released from Ocean County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, he was suspended with pay.

It was not immediately known whether that was still his employment status as of Thursday.

