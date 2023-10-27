Jackson, NJ teacher and coach charged with sexual contact

🚨 The teacher has been at the Goetz Middle School in Jackson since 2021

🚨 He was also an assistant high school track coach

🚨 The teacher has been suspended with pay

JACKSON — A middle school teacher who is also a track coach was charged with sexual contact with a high school student that officials said took place between February and June on school property.

A message sent to Jackson Public School parents Thursday said the teacher at the Goetz Middle School was charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree official misconduct.

The teacher is also a coach and club advisor at Jackson Memorial High School, according to the letter.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer identified the teacher as Andrew James Fantasia, 27, of Beachwood, an 8th-grade math teacher since September 2021 and also Jackson Memorial High School's assistant track coach. Fantasia also asked for nude photos from the student.

Barred from Jackson schools

Fantasia was being held at the Ocean County Jail following his arrest Tuesday pending a detention hearing, according to Billhimer. Multiple electronic devices were also seized during his arrest.

He has been suspended with pay and will not be permitted on school property. The encounters did not happen with a current district student, according to the school's message.

“I would encourage parents to have a conversation with their children in order to determine whether they had Mr. Fantasia as a teacher or advisor, Billhimer said in a statement. Additional information can be reported to the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 5821 or Jackson police at 732-833-3016.

The message from the school said any student who needs help processing this information should contact their school’s guidance counselor or principal.

