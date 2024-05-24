Cops made hundreds of arrests at these NJ schools

Police are putting fewer students in handcuffs at New Jersey schools despite an increase in violence and drug use.

👇 Scroll down to see every school that reported at least one arrest.👇

Fewer arrests at New Jersey schools

Districts reported 632 arrests at 245 schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of data released this year by the state Department of Education.

That's a significant decrease from 819 arrests in the 2018-2019 school year, the last full year before the pandemic.

The state cautions against using any data during the pandemic for comparisons or identifying trends due to incomplete reporting for many categories. There were 546 reported arrests in the 2021-2022 school year but nearly 150 school districts did not report any number to the state.

Major swings in arrests at NJ school districts

Perth Amboy schools saw an increase in arrests — from zero in 2018-2019 up to 46. Perth Amboy High School had 24 arrests in the 2022-2023 year, more than any other individual school.

The Perth Amboy School District did not respond to a request for comment.

On the other end of the spectrum, a single district makes up more than a third of the decrease in the number of pre- and post-pandemic arrests.

The Egg Harbor Township School District told the state it arrested 66 students in the 2018-2019 school year, according to state data. That's the most recent data available.

Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio told New Jersey 101.5 that there were actually 56 arrests and that the larger number that the district had reported and certified to the state was "not accurate."

Either way, there was a significant drop; only a single arrest throughout the entire EHT district was reported in the 2022-2023 school year.

Juvenile justice reform means fewer arrests

According to Gruccio, the driving force behind the drop was a change in juvenile justice laws.

She said that police no longer arrest students for fights or marijuana. While only one student was arrested at EHT High School in 2022-2023, the district made 26 calls to police for substance use.

The district has also implemented "Social Emotional Learning practices" that changed detention, Gruccio said. Instead of just sitting in a classroom, detentions now include yoga and team building exercises.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the Attorney General's Office about the state's policies on arresting students.

Recreational marijuana use was decriminalized in New Jersey in 2021. According to state law, minors possessing marijuana in schools or public places can face written warnings and, in some cases, fines ranging from $50 to $500.

In 2020, then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a directive for juvenile justice reform.

Gov. Murphy acknowledged that many police officers felt that their hands were tied by the policy; cops could be criminally charged for questioning underage suspects about alcohol and marijuana use.

Murphy later signed a bill allowing police officers to question minors about substance use, confiscate drugs or alcohol from minors, and issue written notifications to their parents.

Arrests made by police at New Jersey schools

All schools where at least one student was arrested during the 2022-23 school year. Scroll further down to see schools with the highest number of arrests. The data also shows the number of police notifications made by the school during the year and the reasons for the police notification. The charges and reason for the arrests are not provided in the state Department of Education's School Performance Report.

Atlantic County Elementary and Middle Schools

Atlantic County Special Services School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Atlantic County High School

Atlantic County Special Services School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Brigantine Community School

Brigantine Public School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Egg Harbor Township High School

Egg Harbor Township School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 35

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 26

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Galloway Township Middle School

Galloway Township Public School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 19

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Pleasantville High School

Pleasantville Public School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 111

Violence: 6

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 96

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 1



Bergen County Technical High School - Paramus

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Bogota Jr./Sr. High School

Bogota Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 24

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 21

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Honiss Elementary\Middle School

Dumont Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Memorial Middle School

Elmwood Park School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Lewis F. Cole Middle School

Fort Lee School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 25

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 18

Bullying: 1



Lyndhurst Middle School

Lyndhurst Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Paramus High School

Paramus Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Eric S. Smith Middle School

Ramsey School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Rutherford High School

Rutherford School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 7

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 2



Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Teaneck School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Teaneck School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Burlington County Institute of Technology - Westampton

Burlington County Institute of Technology School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Burlington Township High School

Burlington Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 9

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Burlington Township Middle School at Springside

Burlington Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Cinnaminson Middle School

Cinnaminson Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Delran High School

Delran Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Marcus W. Newcomb Middle School

Pemberton Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 4

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Chatsworth Elementary School

Woodland Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Alice Costello Elementary School

Brooklawn Public School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



East Side High School

Camden City School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Camden's Promise Charter School

Camden's Promise Charter School — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Eastern Regional High School

Eastern Camden County Regional School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 46

Violence: 1

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 30

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Erial Elementary School

Gloucester Township Public Schools — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation — Camden County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 8



Cape May County High School

Cape May County Special Services School District — Cape May County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 22

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 12



Ocean Academy

Cape May County Special Services School District — Cape May County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 19

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 13



Ocean City High School

Ocean City School District — Cape May County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Broad Street School

Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 36

Violence: 5

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 7

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



West Avenue School

Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Johnstone Elementary School

Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Vineland Senior High School

Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 56

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 46

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 4



Belleville High School

Belleville Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 23

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 20

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



East Orange Campus High School

East Orange School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Essex County Newark Tech

Essex County Schools of Technology — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Livingston High School

Livingston Board of Education School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 5

Bullying: 0



Barringer High School

Newark Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Central High School

Newark Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Weequahic High School

Newark Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Peoples Preparatory Charter School

Peoples Preparatory Charter School — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Columbia High School

South Orange-Maplewood School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 18

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Henry B. Whitehorne Middle School

Verona Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Bankbridge Regional School

Gloucester County Special Services School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 32

Violence: 1

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Kingsway Regional Middle School

Kingsway Regional School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 24

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 1



Pitman Jr./Sr. High School

Pitman Boro School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Washington Township High School

Washington Township School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 24

Violence: 1

Weapons: 6

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Bayonne Alternative High School

Bayonne School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



John M. Bailey Community School

Bayonne School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Innovation High School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Martin Center for the Arts

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Martin Luther King, Jr. School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



President Barack Obama Elementary School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Horace Mann Elementary School

North Bergen School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Lincoln Elementary School

North Bergen School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Emerson Middle School

Union City School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Memorial High School

West New York School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 3

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Timberlane Middle School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Lawrence High School

Lawrence Township Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Thomas R Grover Middle School

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 2



John P. Stevens High School

Edison Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



Highland Park Middle School

Highland Park Boro School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Blanquita B. Valenti Community School

New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 25

Violence: 7

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Paul Robeson Community School for the Arts

New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 5

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 1



North Brunswick Twp. Middle School

North Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 12

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



South River High School

South River Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 15

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 4



South River Middle School

South River Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 12

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 2



Spotswood High School

Spotswood Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 29

Violence: 0

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 21

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



John F. Kennedy Memorial High School

Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Asbury Park High School

Asbury Park School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Freehold Intermediate School

Freehold Borough School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 3

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Colts Neck High School

Freehold Regional High School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 6

Bullying: 0



Freehold Borough High School

Freehold Regional High School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 50

Violence: 3

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 34

Drugs: 6

Bullying: 0



Hazlet Middle School

Hazlet Township Public School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 30

Violence: 3

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 9

Bullying: 0



Raritan High School

Hazlet Township Public School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 1



Holmdel High School

Holmdel Township School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 0

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 2



Howell Township Middle School North

Howell Township Public School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 13

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Keansburg High School

Keansburg School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 37

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 18

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Middletown High School North

Middletown Township Public School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



Millstone Township Elementary School

Millstone Township School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Communications High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Monmouth Regional High School

Monmouth Regional High School — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 67

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 41

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 0



Wall High School

Wall Township Public School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 9

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Butler High School

Butler Public School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 1



Dover High School

Dover Public School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 1

Weapons: 5

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Jefferson Township High School

Jefferson Township Public School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 31

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 19

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 0



Russell O. Brackman Middle School

Barnegat Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 0



Veterans Memorial Middle School

Brick Township Public School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Lacey Township High School

Lacey Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



McKinley Avenue Elementary School

Stafford Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Toms River High School East

Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 28

Violence: 2

Weapons: 6

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Toms River High School South

Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 30

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Toms River Intermediate School South

Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 15

Violence: 5

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Clifton Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 17

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Mario Drago School No. 3

Passaic City School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6

Passaic City School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Passaic High School No. 12

Passaic City School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 101

Violence: 12

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 29

Drugs: 10

Bullying: 3



Passaic Preparatory Academy

Passaic City School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 2



Passaic Valley Regional High School

Passaic Valley Regional High School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 9

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



New Roberto Clemente

Paterson Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Wayne Valley High School

Wayne Township Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 15

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



West Milford High School

West Milford Township Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Franklin High School

Franklin Township Public School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 29

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 23

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Franklin Middle School at Hamilton Street Campus

Franklin Township Public School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Hillsborough High School

Hillsborough Township Public School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 9

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



North Plainfield High School

North Plainfield School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 55

Violence: 2

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 32

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



The Career Center of the SCESC

Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



High Point Regional High School District

High Point Regional High School District — Sussex County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 17

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 14

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Columbia Middle School

Berkeley Heights School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School No. 26

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



John E. Dwyer Technology Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 81

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 53

Drugs: 8

Bullying: 5



Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 81

Violence: 2

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 55

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 13



Linden High School

Linden Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



New Providence Middle School

New Providence School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy

Rahway Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 21

Violence: 8

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 0



Roselle Park High School

Roselle Park Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Abraham Clark High School

Roselle Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 12

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Grace Wilday Junior High School

Roselle Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 1



Hillcrest Academy-South

Union County Educational Services Commission — Union County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 34

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 30

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



North Warren Regional School

North Warren Regional School District — Warren County

Total arrests: 1

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



Fort Lee High School

Fort Lee School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 26

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 10

Drugs: 7

Bullying: 1



Mahwah High School

Mahwah Township Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 12

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Ridgefield Park Jr Sr High School

Ridgefield Park Public School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 12

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Burlington City High School

Burlington City Public School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Seneca High School

Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 13

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Shawnee High School

Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 17

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Pemberton Township High School

Pemberton Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 20

Violence: 1

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Collingswood Middle School

Collingswood Public School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



A.E. Burling High School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Overbrook Senior High School

Pine Hill School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Sterling High School

Sterling Regional School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 30

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 14

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 4



Winslow Township High School

Winslow Township School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 36

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 12

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



Lower Cape May Regional High School

Lower Cape May Regional School District — Cape May County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 79

Violence: 0

Weapons: 8

Vandalism: 51

Drugs: 5

Bullying: 9



Middle Township High School

Middle Township Public School District — Cape May County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 32

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 20

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 4



Sojourner Truth Middle School

East Orange School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Roberto Clemente Elementary School

Newark Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 3

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



West Orange High School

West Orange Public Schools — Essex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 52

Violence: 5

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 40

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 2



West Deptford High School

West Deptford Township School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 1

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Henry E. Harris Community School

Bayonne School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 5

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



James F. Murray School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



North Bergen High School

North Bergen School District — Hudson County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 15

Violence: 8

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Gilmore J Fisher Middle School

Ewing Township School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Ulysses S. Grant School

Trenton Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Carteret High School

Carteret Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



East Brunswick High School

East Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 29

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 17

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 3



Edison High School

Edison Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 0



North Brunswick Township High School

North Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Carl Sandburg Middle School

Old Bridge Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Piscataway Township High School

Piscataway Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Quibbletown Middle School

Piscataway Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Sayreville War Memorial High School

Sayreville School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 88

Violence: 7

Weapons: 8

Vandalism: 28

Drugs: 7

Bullying: 18



South Amboy Middle/High School

South Amboy School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 19

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 6



Colonia High School

Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Colonia Middle School

Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Woodbridge High School

Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Matawan Regional High School

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Frelinghuysen Middle School

Morris School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 32

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 15

Bullying: 4



Copeland Middle School

Rockaway Township School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 37

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 15

Bullying: 10



Barnegat High School

Barnegat Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 0

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Manchester Township High School

Manchester Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 41

Violence: 3

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 29

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Manchester Township Middle School

Manchester Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 18

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 5



Christopher Columbus Middle School

Clifton Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 3

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Clifton High School

Clifton Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 64

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 52

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Passaic County-Manchester Regional High School

Passaic County Manchester Regional High School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 17

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Admiral William F. Halsey Jr. Health & Public Safety Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Plainfield Academy For The Arts & Advanced Studies

Plainfield Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Phillipsburg Middle School

Phillipsburg School District — Warren County

Total arrests: 2

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 5

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Memorial Senior High School

Elmwood Park School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Teaneck High School

Teaneck School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 38

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 34

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Lumberton Campus

Burlington County Special Services School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Thomas W. Wallace Jr. Middle School

Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 4

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



Irvington High School

Irvington Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Newark School of Global Studies

Newark Public School District — Essex County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 2

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



TEAM Academy Charter School

TEAM Academy Charter School — Essex County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 2



Williamstown High School

Monroe Township Public School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 65

Violence: 4

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 38

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 0



Harrison High School

Harrison Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 3

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 1



Henry Snyder High School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 20

Violence: 1

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Hunterdon Central Regional High School District

Hunterdon Central Regional High School District — Hunterdon County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 85

Violence: 5

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 38

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 12



Ewing High School

Ewing Township School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 30

Violence: 5

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 20

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 4



Albert E Grice Middle School

Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 42

Violence: 8

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 4



Hamilton North - Nottingham

Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 39

Violence: 1

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 11



Trenton Central High School - Main Campus

Trenton Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 12

Violence: 3

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Red Bank Regional High School

Red Bank Regional School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 41

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 23

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Morris Knolls High School

Morris Hills Regional School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 14

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 12

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Mount Olive High School

Mount Olive Township School District — Morris County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 38

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 25

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 2



Jackson Liberty High School

Jackson Township School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 67

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 41

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 15



Toms River High School North

Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 64

Violence: 5

Weapons: 4

Vandalism: 31

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Alternative High School

Paterson Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



George Washington Academy School No. 1

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy

Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 65

Violence: 16

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 38

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 1



Union High School

Township of Union School District — Union County

Total arrests: 3

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Texas Avenue School

Atlantic City School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 5

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Lenape High School

Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 29

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 18

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Collingswood High School

Collingswood Public School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 22

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 14

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Lincoln High School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 20

Violence: 4

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 12

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Hamilton East - Steinert

Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Pond Road Middle School

Robbinsville Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 4



Trenton Central High School-9th Grade Academy

Trenton Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 4

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Edison Township School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 1



Highland Park High School

Highland Park Boro School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 2



East Brunswick Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 7

Violence: 1

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 11

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 2



Lake Riviera Middle School

Brick Township Public School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 10

Violence: 0

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Plainfield High School

Plainfield Public School District — Union County

Total arrests: 4

Total police notifications: 6

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Pennsauken High School

Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 24

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 16

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



William L Dickinson High School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 12

Violence: 3

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 1



University Academy Charter High School

University Academy Charter High School — Hudson County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 21

Violence: 6

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 1



South Brunswick High School

South Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 4

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Ocean Township High School

Township of Ocean School District — Monmouth County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 40

Violence: 8

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 5

Drugs: 7

Bullying: 5



Eastside High School

Paterson Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



John F. Kennedy High School

Paterson Public School District — Passaic County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 15

Violence: 6

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



David Brearley Middle/High School

Kenilworth School District — Union County

Total arrests: 5

Total police notifications: 39

Violence: 1

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 14

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 2



Willingboro High School

Willingboro Public School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Highland Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 23

Violence: 0

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Timber Creek Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 27

Violence: 3

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Cumberland Regional High School

Cumberland Regional School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 1

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 6

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Kingsway Regional High School

Kingsway Regional School District — Gloucester County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 81

Violence: 3

Weapons: 7

Vandalism: 29

Drugs: 4

Bullying: 14



New Brunswick High School

New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 54

Violence: 5

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 35

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



New Brunswick Middle School

New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 30

Violence: 7

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 7

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Central Regional High School

Central Regional School District — Ocean County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 35

Violence: 3

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 18

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Bridgewater-Raritan High School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District — Somerset County

Total arrests: 6

Total police notifications: 26

Violence: 2

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 3



Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City School District — Atlantic County

Total arrests: 7

Total police notifications: 8

Violence: 6

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Rancocas Valley Regional High School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 7

Total police notifications: 83

Violence: 0

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 60

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Cherry Hill High School West

Cherry Hill School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 7

Total police notifications: 26

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 11

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Franklin L. Williams School

Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County

Total arrests: 7

Total police notifications: 9

Violence: 5

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 0



Hackensack High School

Hackensack School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 8

Total police notifications: 13

Violence: 2

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 4



Kearny High School

Kearny — Hudson County

Total arrests: 8

Total police notifications: 32

Violence: 1

Weapons: 5

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 4



Samuel E. Shull Middle School

Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 10

Total police notifications: 37

Violence: 8

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 8

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 2



Bridgeton High School

Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 11

Total police notifications: 47

Violence: 2

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 31

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 1



Hamilton West-Watson

Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 11

Total police notifications: 16

Violence: 2

Weapons: 5

Vandalism: 0

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 0



Hackensack Middle School

Hackensack School District — Bergen County

Total arrests: 12

Total police notifications: 24

Violence: 3

Weapons: 3

Vandalism: 2

Drugs: 3

Bullying: 6



Triton Regional High School

Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County

Total arrests: 12

Total police notifications: 36

Violence: 1

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 13

Drugs: 6

Bullying: 2



William C. McGinnis Middle School

Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 12

Total police notifications: 52

Violence: 9

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 20

Drugs: 1

Bullying: 3



Florence Township Memorial High School

Florence Township School District — Burlington County

Total arrests: 13

Total police notifications: 36

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 14

Drugs: 2

Bullying: 20



Melvin H. Kreps Middle School

East Windsor Regional School District — Mercer County

Total arrests: 13

Total police notifications: 1

Violence: 0

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 1

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Phillipsburg High School

Phillipsburg School District — Warren County

Total arrests: 14

Total police notifications: 36

Violence: 3

Weapons: 2

Vandalism: 20

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 0



Millville High School

Millville School District — Cumberland County

Total arrests: 17

Total police notifications: 68

Violence: 5

Weapons: 0

Vandalism: 4

Drugs: 15

Bullying: 0



Perth Amboy High School

Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County

Total arrests: 24

Total police notifications: 55

Violence: 17

Weapons: 1

Vandalism: 24

Drugs: 0

Bullying: 4

