Cops made hundreds of arrests at these NJ schools
Police are putting fewer students in handcuffs at New Jersey schools despite an increase in violence and drug use.
Fewer arrests at New Jersey schools
Districts reported 632 arrests at 245 schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of data released this year by the state Department of Education.
That's a significant decrease from 819 arrests in the 2018-2019 school year, the last full year before the pandemic.
The state cautions against using any data during the pandemic for comparisons or identifying trends due to incomplete reporting for many categories. There were 546 reported arrests in the 2021-2022 school year but nearly 150 school districts did not report any number to the state.
Major swings in arrests at NJ school districts
Perth Amboy schools saw an increase in arrests — from zero in 2018-2019 up to 46. Perth Amboy High School had 24 arrests in the 2022-2023 year, more than any other individual school.
The Perth Amboy School District did not respond to a request for comment.
On the other end of the spectrum, a single district makes up more than a third of the decrease in the number of pre- and post-pandemic arrests.
The Egg Harbor Township School District told the state it arrested 66 students in the 2018-2019 school year, according to state data. That's the most recent data available.
Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio told New Jersey 101.5 that there were actually 56 arrests and that the larger number that the district had reported and certified to the state was "not accurate."
Either way, there was a significant drop; only a single arrest throughout the entire EHT district was reported in the 2022-2023 school year.
Juvenile justice reform means fewer arrests
According to Gruccio, the driving force behind the drop was a change in juvenile justice laws.
She said that police no longer arrest students for fights or marijuana. While only one student was arrested at EHT High School in 2022-2023, the district made 26 calls to police for substance use.
The district has also implemented "Social Emotional Learning practices" that changed detention, Gruccio said. Instead of just sitting in a classroom, detentions now include yoga and team building exercises.
New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the Attorney General's Office about the state's policies on arresting students.
Recreational marijuana use was decriminalized in New Jersey in 2021. According to state law, minors possessing marijuana in schools or public places can face written warnings and, in some cases, fines ranging from $50 to $500.
In 2020, then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a directive for juvenile justice reform.
Gov. Murphy acknowledged that many police officers felt that their hands were tied by the policy; cops could be criminally charged for questioning underage suspects about alcohol and marijuana use.
Murphy later signed a bill allowing police officers to question minors about substance use, confiscate drugs or alcohol from minors, and issue written notifications to their parents.
Arrests made by police at New Jersey schools
All schools where at least one student was arrested during the 2022-23 school year. Scroll further down to see schools with the highest number of arrests. The data also shows the number of police notifications made by the school during the year and the reasons for the police notification. The charges and reason for the arrests are not provided in the state Department of Education's School Performance Report.
Atlantic County Elementary and Middle Schools
Atlantic County Special Services School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Atlantic County High School
Atlantic County Special Services School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Brigantine Community School
Brigantine Public School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Egg Harbor Township High School
Egg Harbor Township School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 35
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 26
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Galloway Township Middle School
Galloway Township Public School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 19
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Pleasantville High School
Pleasantville Public School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 111
Violence: 6
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 96
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 1
Bergen County Technical High School - Paramus
Bergen County Vocational Technical School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
Bergen County Vocational Technical School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Bogota Jr./Sr. High School
Bogota Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 24
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 21
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Honiss Elementary\Middle School
Dumont Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Memorial Middle School
Elmwood Park School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Lewis F. Cole Middle School
Fort Lee School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 25
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 18
Bullying: 1
Lyndhurst Middle School
Lyndhurst Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Paramus High School
Paramus Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Eric S. Smith Middle School
Ramsey School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Rutherford High School
Rutherford School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 7
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 2
Benjamin Franklin Middle School
Teaneck School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Teaneck School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Burlington County Institute of Technology - Westampton
Burlington County Institute of Technology School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Burlington Township High School
Burlington Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 9
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Burlington Township Middle School at Springside
Burlington Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Cinnaminson Middle School
Cinnaminson Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Delran High School
Delran Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Marcus W. Newcomb Middle School
Pemberton Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 4
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Chatsworth Elementary School
Woodland Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Alice Costello Elementary School
Brooklawn Public School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
East Side High School
Camden City School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Camden's Promise Charter School
Camden's Promise Charter School — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Eastern Regional High School
Eastern Camden County Regional School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 46
Violence: 1
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 30
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Erial Elementary School
Gloucester Township Public Schools — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation
KIPP: Cooper Norcross, A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation — Camden County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 8
Cape May County High School
Cape May County Special Services School District — Cape May County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 22
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 12
Ocean Academy
Cape May County Special Services School District — Cape May County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 19
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 13
Ocean City High School
Ocean City School District — Cape May County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Broad Street School
Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 36
Violence: 5
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 7
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
West Avenue School
Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Johnstone Elementary School
Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Vineland Senior High School
Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 56
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 46
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 4
Belleville High School
Belleville Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 23
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 20
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
East Orange Campus High School
East Orange School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Essex County Newark Tech
Essex County Schools of Technology — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Livingston High School
Livingston Board of Education School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 5
Bullying: 0
Barringer High School
Newark Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Central High School
Newark Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Weequahic High School
Newark Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Peoples Preparatory Charter School
Peoples Preparatory Charter School — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Columbia High School
South Orange-Maplewood School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 18
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Henry B. Whitehorne Middle School
Verona Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Bankbridge Regional School
Gloucester County Special Services School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 32
Violence: 1
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Kingsway Regional Middle School
Kingsway Regional School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 24
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 1
Pitman Jr./Sr. High School
Pitman Boro School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Washington Township High School
Washington Township School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 24
Violence: 1
Weapons: 6
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Bayonne Alternative High School
Bayonne School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
John M. Bailey Community School
Bayonne School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Innovation High School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Martin Center for the Arts
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Martin Luther King, Jr. School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
President Barack Obama Elementary School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Horace Mann Elementary School
North Bergen School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Lincoln Elementary School
North Bergen School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Emerson Middle School
Union City School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Memorial High School
West New York School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 3
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Timberlane Middle School
Hopewell Valley Regional School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Lawrence High School
Lawrence Township Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Thomas R Grover Middle School
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 2
John P. Stevens High School
Edison Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
Highland Park Middle School
Highland Park Boro School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Blanquita B. Valenti Community School
New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 25
Violence: 7
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Paul Robeson Community School for the Arts
New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 5
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 1
North Brunswick Twp. Middle School
North Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 12
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
South River High School
South River Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 15
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 4
South River Middle School
South River Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 12
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 2
Spotswood High School
Spotswood Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 29
Violence: 0
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 21
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
John F. Kennedy Memorial High School
Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Asbury Park High School
Asbury Park School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Freehold Intermediate School
Freehold Borough School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 3
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Colts Neck High School
Freehold Regional High School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 6
Bullying: 0
Freehold Borough High School
Freehold Regional High School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 50
Violence: 3
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 34
Drugs: 6
Bullying: 0
Hazlet Middle School
Hazlet Township Public School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 30
Violence: 3
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 9
Bullying: 0
Raritan High School
Hazlet Township Public School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 1
Holmdel High School
Holmdel Township School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 0
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 2
Howell Township Middle School North
Howell Township Public School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 13
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Keansburg High School
Keansburg School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 37
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 18
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Middletown High School North
Middletown Township Public School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
Millstone Township Elementary School
Millstone Township School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Communications High School
Monmouth County Vocational School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Monmouth Regional High School
Monmouth Regional High School — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 67
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 41
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 0
Wall High School
Wall Township Public School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 9
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Butler High School
Butler Public School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 1
Dover High School
Dover Public School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 1
Weapons: 5
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Jefferson Township High School
Jefferson Township Public School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 31
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 19
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 0
Russell O. Brackman Middle School
Barnegat Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 0
Veterans Memorial Middle School
Brick Township Public School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Lacey Township High School
Lacey Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
McKinley Avenue Elementary School
Stafford Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Toms River High School East
Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 28
Violence: 2
Weapons: 6
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Toms River High School South
Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 30
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Toms River Intermediate School South
Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 15
Violence: 5
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Clifton Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 17
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Mario Drago School No. 3
Passaic City School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6
Passaic City School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Passaic High School No. 12
Passaic City School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 101
Violence: 12
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 29
Drugs: 10
Bullying: 3
Passaic Preparatory Academy
Passaic City School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 2
Passaic Valley Regional High School
Passaic Valley Regional High School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 9
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
New Roberto Clemente
Paterson Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Wayne Valley High School
Wayne Township Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 15
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
West Milford High School
West Milford Township Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Franklin High School
Franklin Township Public School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 29
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 23
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Franklin Middle School at Hamilton Street Campus
Franklin Township Public School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Hillsborough High School
Hillsborough Township Public School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 9
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
North Plainfield High School
North Plainfield School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 55
Violence: 2
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 32
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
The Career Center of the SCESC
Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
High Point Regional High School District
High Point Regional High School District — Sussex County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 17
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 14
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Columbia Middle School
Berkeley Heights School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School No. 26
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
John E. Dwyer Technology Academy
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 81
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 53
Drugs: 8
Bullying: 5
Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 81
Violence: 2
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 55
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 13
Linden High School
Linden Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
New Providence Middle School
New Providence School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
Rahway 7th & 8th Grade Academy
Rahway Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 21
Violence: 8
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 0
Roselle Park High School
Roselle Park Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Abraham Clark High School
Roselle Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 12
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Grace Wilday Junior High School
Roselle Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 1
Hillcrest Academy-South
Union County Educational Services Commission — Union County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 34
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 30
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
North Warren Regional School
North Warren Regional School District — Warren County
Total arrests: 1
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
Fort Lee High School
Fort Lee School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 26
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 10
Drugs: 7
Bullying: 1
Mahwah High School
Mahwah Township Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 12
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Ridgefield Park Jr Sr High School
Ridgefield Park Public School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 12
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Burlington City High School
Burlington City Public School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Seneca High School
Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 13
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Shawnee High School
Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 17
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Pemberton Township High School
Pemberton Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 20
Violence: 1
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Collingswood Middle School
Collingswood Public School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
A.E. Burling High School
Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Overbrook Senior High School
Pine Hill School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Sterling High School
Sterling Regional School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 30
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 14
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 4
Winslow Township High School
Winslow Township School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 36
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 12
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
Lower Cape May Regional High School
Lower Cape May Regional School District — Cape May County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 79
Violence: 0
Weapons: 8
Vandalism: 51
Drugs: 5
Bullying: 9
Middle Township High School
Middle Township Public School District — Cape May County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 32
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 20
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 4
Sojourner Truth Middle School
East Orange School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Roberto Clemente Elementary School
Newark Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 3
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
West Orange High School
West Orange Public Schools — Essex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 52
Violence: 5
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 40
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 2
West Deptford High School
West Deptford Township School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 1
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Henry E. Harris Community School
Bayonne School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 5
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
James F. Murray School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
North Bergen High School
North Bergen School District — Hudson County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 15
Violence: 8
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Gilmore J Fisher Middle School
Ewing Township School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Ulysses S. Grant School
Trenton Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Carteret High School
Carteret Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
East Brunswick High School
East Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 29
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 17
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 3
Edison High School
Edison Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 0
North Brunswick Township High School
North Brunswick Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Carl Sandburg Middle School
Old Bridge Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Piscataway Township High School
Piscataway Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Quibbletown Middle School
Piscataway Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Sayreville War Memorial High School
Sayreville School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 88
Violence: 7
Weapons: 8
Vandalism: 28
Drugs: 7
Bullying: 18
South Amboy Middle/High School
South Amboy School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 19
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 6
Colonia High School
Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Colonia Middle School
Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Woodbridge High School
Woodbridge Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Matawan Regional High School
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Frelinghuysen Middle School
Morris School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 32
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 15
Bullying: 4
Copeland Middle School
Rockaway Township School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 37
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 15
Bullying: 10
Barnegat High School
Barnegat Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 0
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Manchester Township High School
Manchester Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 41
Violence: 3
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 29
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Manchester Township Middle School
Manchester Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 18
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 5
Christopher Columbus Middle School
Clifton Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 3
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Clifton High School
Clifton Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 64
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 52
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Passaic County-Manchester Regional High School
Passaic County Manchester Regional High School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 17
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Admiral William F. Halsey Jr. Health & Public Safety Academy
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Plainfield Academy For The Arts & Advanced Studies
Plainfield Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Phillipsburg Middle School
Phillipsburg School District — Warren County
Total arrests: 2
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 5
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Memorial Senior High School
Elmwood Park School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Teaneck High School
Teaneck School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 38
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 34
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Lumberton Campus
Burlington County Special Services School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Thomas W. Wallace Jr. Middle School
Vineland Public School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 4
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
Irvington High School
Irvington Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Newark School of Global Studies
Newark Public School District — Essex County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 2
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
TEAM Academy Charter School
TEAM Academy Charter School — Essex County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 2
Williamstown High School
Monroe Township Public School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 65
Violence: 4
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 38
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 0
Harrison High School
Harrison Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 3
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 1
Henry Snyder High School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 20
Violence: 1
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Hunterdon Central Regional High School District
Hunterdon Central Regional High School District — Hunterdon County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 85
Violence: 5
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 38
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 12
Ewing High School
Ewing Township School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 30
Violence: 5
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 20
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 4
Albert E Grice Middle School
Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 42
Violence: 8
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 4
Hamilton North - Nottingham
Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 39
Violence: 1
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 11
Trenton Central High School - Main Campus
Trenton Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 12
Violence: 3
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Red Bank Regional High School
Red Bank Regional School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 41
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 23
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Morris Knolls High School
Morris Hills Regional School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 14
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 12
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Mount Olive High School
Mount Olive Township School District — Morris County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 38
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 25
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 2
Jackson Liberty High School
Jackson Township School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 67
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 41
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 15
Toms River High School North
Toms River Regional School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 64
Violence: 5
Weapons: 4
Vandalism: 31
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Alternative High School
Paterson Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
George Washington Academy School No. 1
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy
Elizabeth Public Schools — Union County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 65
Violence: 16
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 38
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 1
Union High School
Township of Union School District — Union County
Total arrests: 3
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Texas Avenue School
Atlantic City School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 5
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Lenape High School
Lenape Regional High School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 29
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 18
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Collingswood High School
Collingswood Public School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 22
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 14
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Lincoln High School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 20
Violence: 4
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 12
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Hamilton East - Steinert
Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Pond Road Middle School
Robbinsville Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 4
Trenton Central High School-9th Grade Academy
Trenton Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 4
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Edison Township School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 1
Highland Park High School
Highland Park Boro School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 2
East Brunswick Magnet School
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 7
Violence: 1
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 11
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 2
Lake Riviera Middle School
Brick Township Public School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 10
Violence: 0
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Plainfield High School
Plainfield Public School District — Union County
Total arrests: 4
Total police notifications: 6
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Pennsauken High School
Pennsauken Township Board of Education School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 24
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 16
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
William L Dickinson High School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 12
Violence: 3
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 1
University Academy Charter High School
University Academy Charter High School — Hudson County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 21
Violence: 6
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 1
South Brunswick High School
South Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 4
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Ocean Township High School
Township of Ocean School District — Monmouth County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 40
Violence: 8
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 5
Drugs: 7
Bullying: 5
Eastside High School
Paterson Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
John F. Kennedy High School
Paterson Public School District — Passaic County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 15
Violence: 6
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
David Brearley Middle/High School
Kenilworth School District — Union County
Total arrests: 5
Total police notifications: 39
Violence: 1
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 14
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 2
Willingboro High School
Willingboro Public School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Highland Regional High School
Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 23
Violence: 0
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Timber Creek Regional High School
Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 27
Violence: 3
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Cumberland Regional High School
Cumberland Regional School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 1
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 6
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Kingsway Regional High School
Kingsway Regional School District — Gloucester County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 81
Violence: 3
Weapons: 7
Vandalism: 29
Drugs: 4
Bullying: 14
New Brunswick High School
New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 54
Violence: 5
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 35
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
New Brunswick Middle School
New Brunswick School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 30
Violence: 7
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 7
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Central Regional High School
Central Regional School District — Ocean County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 35
Violence: 3
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 18
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Bridgewater-Raritan High School
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District — Somerset County
Total arrests: 6
Total police notifications: 26
Violence: 2
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 3
Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City School District — Atlantic County
Total arrests: 7
Total police notifications: 8
Violence: 6
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Rancocas Valley Regional High School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 7
Total police notifications: 83
Violence: 0
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 60
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Cherry Hill High School West
Cherry Hill School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 7
Total police notifications: 26
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 11
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Franklin L. Williams School
Jersey City Public Schools — Hudson County
Total arrests: 7
Total police notifications: 9
Violence: 5
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 0
Hackensack High School
Hackensack School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 8
Total police notifications: 13
Violence: 2
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 4
Kearny High School
Kearny — Hudson County
Total arrests: 8
Total police notifications: 32
Violence: 1
Weapons: 5
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 4
Samuel E. Shull Middle School
Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 10
Total police notifications: 37
Violence: 8
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 8
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 2
Bridgeton High School
Bridgeton City School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 11
Total police notifications: 47
Violence: 2
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 31
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 1
Hamilton West-Watson
Hamilton Township Public School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 11
Total police notifications: 16
Violence: 2
Weapons: 5
Vandalism: 0
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 0
Hackensack Middle School
Hackensack School District — Bergen County
Total arrests: 12
Total police notifications: 24
Violence: 3
Weapons: 3
Vandalism: 2
Drugs: 3
Bullying: 6
Triton Regional High School
Black Horse Pike Regional School District — Camden County
Total arrests: 12
Total police notifications: 36
Violence: 1
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 13
Drugs: 6
Bullying: 2
William C. McGinnis Middle School
Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 12
Total police notifications: 52
Violence: 9
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 20
Drugs: 1
Bullying: 3
Florence Township Memorial High School
Florence Township School District — Burlington County
Total arrests: 13
Total police notifications: 36
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 14
Drugs: 2
Bullying: 20
Melvin H. Kreps Middle School
East Windsor Regional School District — Mercer County
Total arrests: 13
Total police notifications: 1
Violence: 0
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 1
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Phillipsburg High School
Phillipsburg School District — Warren County
Total arrests: 14
Total police notifications: 36
Violence: 3
Weapons: 2
Vandalism: 20
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 0
Millville High School
Millville School District — Cumberland County
Total arrests: 17
Total police notifications: 68
Violence: 5
Weapons: 0
Vandalism: 4
Drugs: 15
Bullying: 0
Perth Amboy High School
Perth Amboy Public School District — Middlesex County
Total arrests: 24
Total police notifications: 55
Violence: 17
Weapons: 1
Vandalism: 24
Drugs: 0
Bullying: 4
