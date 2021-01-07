It’s 2021: Is marijuana legal yet in NJ?

After an easy win for legal recreational weed as part of November elections across the Garden State, the new year has started without a clear path to such sales.

As reported by NBC New York's Brian Thompson on Twitter, state legislators were expected to vote on amendments to the measures for recreational marijuana on Monday, which then might finally be signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Another necessary step toward new legal sales, is the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, made up of five members — three people appointed by the governor, one appointed by the state Senate president and one by the speaker of the Assembly.

Murphy already announced his picks in November.

Here are answers to some of the most-asked questions on the future of legal pot in New Jersey in 2021.