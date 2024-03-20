NJ dispensary is giving away a pound of weed

Someone’s going to be high for a looonnng time!

A New Jersey cannabis dispensary, Brute’s Roots, is giving away an entire pound of marijuana in a contest that ends, fittingly, on 4/20.

The Egg Harbor Harbor Township store, which sells both medical and recreational marijuana, is holding the contest; to win, you have to follow the dispensary on Instagram and Facebook, comment on the giveaway’s social media post, tag three friends, and share the contest’s announcement to a personal Instagram story.

You can also enter in person at the dispensary.

According to their website, Brute's Roots was founded by two natives of South Jersey who teamed up with experts from across the state.

The founders’ vision was to create a space where expertise meets education, ensuring every customer, whether a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or a curious newcomer, leaves with a product that suits their needs.

Brute’s Roots is also a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE).

The winner of the contest will receive 16 vouchers for one ounce of marijuana for $1; you can redeem one voucher per day. New Jersey limits cannabis sales to one ounce per day per customer.

The dispensary is located on the Black Horse Pike and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for medical and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreational.

