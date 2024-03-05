⛽ Murphy/lawmakers reportedly reach deal on hiking gas tax

⛽ The increases will replenish the Transportation Trust Fund

⛽ Owners of electric vehicles will also be asked to pay

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to fund New Jersey Transit with a billion-dollar tax hike on New Jersey businesses.

Now, Murphy is moving to fund road and bridge repair by dipping deeper into motorists' wallets.

Legislation will be introduced on Thursday that would hit drivers with another gas tax hike.

Sponsored by Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman Clinton Calabrese (D-Ridgefield), the legislation would revise the way the state funds Transportation Trust Fund.

New Jersey Gas Tax Illustration aaa.com via Canva loading...

The biggest change: A higher gas tax.

There have been rumors of changes to the gas tax for months as Murphy and the legislature face a July 1 deadline for replenishing the TTF.

Without legislative action, the state will lose the power to borrow against the gas tax revenue to pay for road and bridge projects.

POLITCO is now reporting a deal has been struck to further increase the gas tax $1.9 cents a gallon a year in each of the next five years.

The money would guarantee at least $2 billion per year would be available for state and local infrastructure projects.

New Jersey drivers currently pay the seventh highest gas tax in the nation at 42.3 cents in tax per gallon of gasoline.

TSM Illustration TSM Illustration loading...

The devil may be in the details

While the Calabrese bill is listed on the agenda for a Thursday hearing, the actual text of the bill has not been made available.

Under the changes to the gas tax implemented by then-Gov. Chris Christie in 2016, the state treasurer meets with the top public financial official from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services to assure the TTF is fully funded.

If there is a shortfall, the gas tax is raised to make up the difference. If there is surplus, the gas tax is reduced.

Last year, the gas tax was reduced one cent. In 2020, a sharp drop in fuel sales due to the pandemic necessitated a 9.3 cent increase in the gas tax.

It is unclear how Calabrese's bill will alter the formula or whether it will bet a set increase of 1.9 cents annually.

Canva Canva loading...

EV owners will also pay

If you own an electric vehicle, you are currently exempt from the fuel tax if you don't buy gasoline.

The Calabrese bill will change that by establishing a "annual fee for zero emission vehicles."

POLITICO reports EV owners will be charged an initial $250 fee that will increase $10 per year beginning in 2025.

Top 20 towns in NJ with highest tax increases These 20 municipalities in 2023 had the highest one-year increase in their average property tax bills, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Community Affairs data. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late February, there were 11 different notices of layoffs — including three company cutting 80 or more positions in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Still More NJ DOT humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom