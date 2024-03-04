🚧 New Jersey launches pothole repair campaign

New Jersey Department of Transportation crews will be out in force starting today to start plugging potholes on state roads.

It is a daunting task.

According to the NJDOT, over 93,000 potholes have already been filled.

Crews patch as many as 162,000 potholes each year on state roads.

The NJDOT expects to fill more potholes this year, than next year.

Acting NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor said in a news release, "NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year, it becomes a primary focus.”

Expect closures and delays

"Over the next couple of months our priority will be repairing the most significant potholes from this winter," O'Connor said.

The commissioner described the effort as "aggressive," and warned crews will be allowed to "close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours."

In general, the work will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel times but that will not always be the case.

Motorists are urged to look for variable message signs that will alert of possible lane closures and travel delays.

The NJDOT is also posting more detailed information about road work at: www.511nj.org.

New Jersey's Move Over Law does require you to move over if there is a service vehicle stopped on the side of the road. You are also required to reduce your speed in work zones.

Can I still report a pothole?

Yes, and you are encouraged to do so.

Motorists may call 1-800-POTHOLE to make a report.

You can also go to the NJDOT website and use their interactive map for reporting potholes and other road hazards. It's easy to drop a pin at the location of the problem, and the NJDOT will send a crew to check it out.

The phone number and website are for state roads only.

To report a pothole on a county road, visit your county's website.

