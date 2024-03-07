Murphy to give just a single NJ school district over a billion dollars this year
🍎 Murphy's budget includes $11.7 billion for schools
🍎 50 school districts get 67% of the funding
🍎 Newark's budget is a massive $1.25B
TRENTON — While more than a hundred New Jersey school districts would lose millions in state aid, Gov. Murphy's proposed budget would add tens of millions in state funding for other districts that already have enormous budgets.
The 2024-25 budget, revealed by the governor last month, includes $11.7 billion for public schools.
New Jersey has 575 school districts that receive funding from the state. And 50 of those districts are receiving more than two-thirds of the available state aid. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THAT LIST 👇
A review of state data shows that the top 50 schools with the largest total budgets will receive more than $7.8 billion due to changes in the state funding formula.
Newark's budget is massive
Murphy's spending plan would increase the Newark Public Schools' aid by $101.1 million, pushing it to over $1.25 billion.
How Newark would spend its new funds on the 63 schools in its districts has not yet been made public. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the district for comment.
For last year's budget, the district proposed spending $1.48 billion. The district raised $138.3 million from local property taxes and $41.79 million from federal grants.
Newark's most recent budgets show that budgetary spending per pupil has increased. In 2020-21, the district spent $19,133 on each student. For the current 2023-24 school year, Newark's spending increased to $24,253.
While no other district has a budget that crosses the billion-dollar mark, more than a dozen have nine-figure budgets.
New Jersey school districts getting the MOST aid under Murphy's proposed 2025 budget
Listed from the lowest dollar amount to the highest amount.
#50 — Roselle
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $47,692,283
Difference: $7,137,470 (17.6%)
#49 — Sayreville
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $48,223,754
Difference: $6,719,902 (16.19%)
#48 — East Windsor Regional
Mercer County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $48,644,884
Difference: $71,609 (0.15%)
#47 — Rahway
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $50,341,186
Difference: $12,663,066 (33.61%)
#46 — Phillipsburg
Warren County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $51,293,980
Difference: $4,092,884 (8.67%)
#45 — Bloomfield
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $53,117,893
Difference: $4,470,507 (9.19%)
#44 — Winslow
Camden County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $53,583,743
Difference: $5,882,868 (12.33%)
#43 — Willingboro
Burlington County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $54,791,936
Difference: $3,232,096 (6.27%)
#42 — North Brunswick
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $56,141,437
Difference: $9,491,614 (20.35%)
#41 — Union Twp
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $57,804,572
Difference: $11,854,623 (25.8%)
#40 — Carteret
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $59,733,450
Difference: $9,912,230 (19.9%)
#39 — Monroe
Gloucester County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $60,267,589
Difference: $5,642,597 (10.33%)
#38 — Dover
Morris County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $61,972,599
Difference: $5,445,839 (9.63%)
#37 — Linden
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $65,428,814
Difference: $11,144,281 (20.53%)
#36 — Lindenwold
Camden County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $66,071,391
Difference: $6,546,806 (11.%)
#35 — Belleville
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $66,585,432
Difference: $12,201,370 (22.44%)
#34 — North Plainfield
Somerset County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $68,322,868
Difference: $9,673,796 (16.49%)
#33 — Pemberton Twp
Burlington County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $68,541,272
Difference: $551,576 (0.81%)
#32 — Gloucester Twp
Camden County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $69,054,831
Difference: $4,229,343 (6.52%)
#31 — North Bergen
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $70,022,909
Difference: $8,181,340 (13.23%)
#30 — Passaic County Vocational
Passaic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $71,833,112
Difference: $5,037,014 (7.54%)
#29 — Garfield
Bergen County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $77,407,074
Difference: $10,295,178 (15.34%)
#28 — Millville
Cumberland County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $80,449,201
Difference: $8,451,264 (11.74%)
#27 — Kearny
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $80,653,378
Difference: $12,368,612 (18.11%)
#26 — Egg Harbor Twp
Atlantic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $82,133,930
Difference: $842,236 (1.04%)
#25 — Pleasantville
Atlantic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $82,695,781
Difference: $4,151,325 (5.29%)
#24 — Pennsauken
Camden County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $91,792,960
Difference: $14,344,514 (18.52%)
#23 — Edison
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $94,373,215
Difference: $20,865,217 (28.38%)
#22 — Clifton
Passaic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $98,947,413
Difference: $8,491,393 (9.39%)
#21 — Atlantic City
Atlantic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $124,586,295
Difference: $9,410,869 (8.17%)
#20 — City Of Orange Twp
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $126,437,467
Difference: $15,963,274 (14.45%)
#19 — Woodbridge
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $127,342,551
Difference: $24,084,138 (23.32%)
#18 — Bayonne
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $129,108,116
Difference: $20,092,847 (18.43%)
#17 — Jersey City
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $133,637,556
Difference: No change
#16 — Hamilton
Mercer County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $134,701,935
Difference: $25,430,840 (23.27%)
#15 — West New York
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $135,328,084
Difference: $8,627,299 (6.81%)
#14 — Bridgeton
Cumberland County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $138,493,775
Difference: $11,973,187 (9.46%)
#13 — Vineland
Cumberland County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $149,984,523
Difference: $8,967,615 (6.36%)
#12 — Irvington
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $169,112,258
Difference: $30,695,014 (22.18%)
#11 — East Orange
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $175,286,872
Difference: $199,500 (0.11%)
#10 — New Brunswick
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $198,757,814
Difference: $12,872,694 (6.93%)
#9 — Perth Amboy
Middlesex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $221,348,532
Difference: $16,472,043 (8.04%)
#8 — Union City
Hudson County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $241,788,996
Difference: $15,106,030 (6.66%)
#7 — Passaic
Passaic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $272,108,020
Difference: No change
#6 — Plainfield
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $276,214,014
Difference: $30,132,465 (12.24%)
#5 — Camden
Camden County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $348,746,369
Difference: $14,795,399 (4.43%)
#4 — Trenton
Mercer County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $377,118,410
Difference: $40,787,869 (12.13%)
#3 — Elizabeth
Union County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $583,131,614
Difference: $50,170,482 (9.41%)
#2 — Paterson
Passaic County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $583,574,424
Difference: $54,301,962 (10.26%)
#1 — Newark
Essex County
Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,251,079,807
Difference: $101,103,866 (8.79%)
Proposed school aid for NJ school districts in 2024-25
