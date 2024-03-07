Murphy to give just a single NJ school district over a billion dollars this year

🍎 Murphy's budget includes $11.7 billion for schools

🍎 50 school districts get 67% of the funding

🍎 Newark's budget is a massive $1.25B

TRENTON — While more than a hundred New Jersey school districts would lose millions in state aid, Gov. Murphy's proposed budget would add tens of millions in state funding for other districts that already have enormous budgets.

The 2024-25 budget, revealed by the governor last month, includes $11.7 billion for public schools.

New Jersey has 575 school districts that receive funding from the state. And 50 of those districts are receiving more than two-thirds of the available state aid. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THAT LIST 👇

A review of state data shows that the top 50 schools with the largest total budgets will receive more than $7.8 billion due to changes in the state funding formula.

(Rich Hundley III/ NJ Governors Office/Canva) (Rich Hundley III/ NJ Governors Office/Canva) loading...

Newark's budget is massive

Murphy's spending plan would increase the Newark Public Schools' aid by $101.1 million, pushing it to over $1.25 billion.

How Newark would spend its new funds on the 63 schools in its districts has not yet been made public. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the district for comment.

For last year's budget, the district proposed spending $1.48 billion. The district raised $138.3 million from local property taxes and $41.79 million from federal grants.

Newark's most recent budgets show that budgetary spending per pupil has increased. In 2020-21, the district spent $19,133 on each student. For the current 2023-24 school year, Newark's spending increased to $24,253.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

While no other district has a budget that crosses the billion-dollar mark, more than a dozen have nine-figure budgets.

New Jersey school districts getting the MOST aid under Murphy's proposed 2025 budget

Listed from the lowest dollar amount to the highest amount.

#50 — Roselle

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $47,692,283

Difference: $7,137,470 (17.6%)

#49 — Sayreville

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $48,223,754

Difference: $6,719,902 (16.19%)

#48 — East Windsor Regional

Mercer County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $48,644,884

Difference: $71,609 (0.15%)

#47 — Rahway

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $50,341,186

Difference: $12,663,066 (33.61%)

#46 — Phillipsburg

Warren County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $51,293,980

Difference: $4,092,884 (8.67%)

#45 — Bloomfield

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $53,117,893

Difference: $4,470,507 (9.19%)

#44 — Winslow

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $53,583,743

Difference: $5,882,868 (12.33%)

#43 — Willingboro

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $54,791,936

Difference: $3,232,096 (6.27%)

#42 — North Brunswick

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $56,141,437

Difference: $9,491,614 (20.35%)

#41 — Union Twp

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $57,804,572

Difference: $11,854,623 (25.8%)

#40 — Carteret

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $59,733,450

Difference: $9,912,230 (19.9%)

#39 — Monroe

Gloucester County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $60,267,589

Difference: $5,642,597 (10.33%)

#38 — Dover

Morris County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $61,972,599

Difference: $5,445,839 (9.63%)

#37 — Linden

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $65,428,814

Difference: $11,144,281 (20.53%)

#36 — Lindenwold

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $66,071,391

Difference: $6,546,806 (11.%)

#35 — Belleville

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $66,585,432

Difference: $12,201,370 (22.44%)

#34 — North Plainfield

Somerset County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $68,322,868

Difference: $9,673,796 (16.49%)

#33 — Pemberton Twp

Burlington County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $68,541,272

Difference: $551,576 (0.81%)

#32 — Gloucester Twp

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $69,054,831

Difference: $4,229,343 (6.52%)

#31 — North Bergen

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $70,022,909

Difference: $8,181,340 (13.23%)

#30 — Passaic County Vocational

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $71,833,112

Difference: $5,037,014 (7.54%)

#29 — Garfield

Bergen County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $77,407,074

Difference: $10,295,178 (15.34%)

#28 — Millville

Cumberland County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $80,449,201

Difference: $8,451,264 (11.74%)

#27 — Kearny

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $80,653,378

Difference: $12,368,612 (18.11%)

#26 — Egg Harbor Twp

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $82,133,930

Difference: $842,236 (1.04%)

#25 — Pleasantville

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $82,695,781

Difference: $4,151,325 (5.29%)

#24 — Pennsauken

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $91,792,960

Difference: $14,344,514 (18.52%)

#23 — Edison

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $94,373,215

Difference: $20,865,217 (28.38%)

#22 — Clifton

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $98,947,413

Difference: $8,491,393 (9.39%)

#21 — Atlantic City

Atlantic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $124,586,295

Difference: $9,410,869 (8.17%)

#20 — City Of Orange Twp

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $126,437,467

Difference: $15,963,274 (14.45%)

#19 — Woodbridge

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $127,342,551

Difference: $24,084,138 (23.32%)

#18 — Bayonne

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $129,108,116

Difference: $20,092,847 (18.43%)

#17 — Jersey City

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $133,637,556

Difference: No change

#16 — Hamilton

Mercer County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $134,701,935

Difference: $25,430,840 (23.27%)

#15 — West New York

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $135,328,084

Difference: $8,627,299 (6.81%)

#14 — Bridgeton

Cumberland County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $138,493,775

Difference: $11,973,187 (9.46%)

#13 — Vineland

Cumberland County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $149,984,523

Difference: $8,967,615 (6.36%)

#12 — Irvington

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $169,112,258

Difference: $30,695,014 (22.18%)

#11 — East Orange

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $175,286,872

Difference: $199,500 (0.11%)

#10 — New Brunswick

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $198,757,814

Difference: $12,872,694 (6.93%)

#9 — Perth Amboy

Middlesex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $221,348,532

Difference: $16,472,043 (8.04%)

#8 — Union City

Hudson County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $241,788,996

Difference: $15,106,030 (6.66%)

#7 — Passaic

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $272,108,020

Difference: No change

#6 — Plainfield

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $276,214,014

Difference: $30,132,465 (12.24%)

#5 — Camden

Camden County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $348,746,369

Difference: $14,795,399 (4.43%)

#4 — Trenton

Mercer County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $377,118,410

Difference: $40,787,869 (12.13%)

#3 — Elizabeth

Union County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $583,131,614

Difference: $50,170,482 (9.41%)

#2 — Paterson

Passaic County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $583,574,424

Difference: $54,301,962 (10.26%)

#1 — Newark

Essex County

Proposed 23-25 aid: $1,251,079,807

Difference: $101,103,866 (8.79%)