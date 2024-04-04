Will NJ prisoners be allowed to watch the solar eclipse?

😎 Solar eclipse is Monday, April 8

TRENTON — While inmates in New York are fighting for their right to see the Great American Eclipse on April 8, the New Jersey Department of Corrections is putting its foot down.

A total solar eclipse will darken skies across most of the continent on Monday afternoon. New Jersey won't experience a total eclipse due to the path of totality, though the sun will be covered around 84% to 94%, according to NASA.

Schools throughout New Jersey are closing early, canceling after-school activities, and even taking the day off. School officials have said they are worried about students being exposed to the eclipse and looking directly at it without proper eyewear, which can be harmful.

Prisons in New York and New Jersey have the same concerns about their inmates.

New York inmates file lawsuit to watch solar eclipse

The New York State Department of Corrections announced it would lock down prisons during the eclipse.

Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Woodbourne, New York filed a lawsuit last week claiming that barring them from watching the eclipse violated their religious freedoms, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit was filed after the state rejected their initial requests for permission. They claimed the historic celestial event, which won't happen again until 2044, was worthy of "celebration, worship, and prayer."

Will NJ inmates be allowed to see the solar eclipse?

The New Jersey Department of Corrections will also lock down its facilities on Monday afternoon.

Prisoners and staff alike will be required to stay inside to "avoid any accidental viewing" that could damage their eyes, spokesperson Amy Quinn said in a statement.

"Due to safety concerns and the unavailability of protective eyewear for both incarcerated persons and staff at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, all outdoor activities at our nine facilities will be suspended from 2 p.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m.," said Quinn.

