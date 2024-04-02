More NJ schools closing early for upcoming solar eclipse

🌘 A solar eclipse will be viewable in New Jersey on April 8

🌘 The sweet spot will interfere with school dismissals across the state

🌘 More districts are deciding to send kids home early

Weeks after one district in New Jersey made the decision, more schools in the Garden State are making the call to let kids out early on Monday to help ensure they aren't staring into the sky unprotected during the Great American Solar Eclipse.

As we get closer to the big day — Monday, April 8 — districts are announcing the shift on their websites and in letters to parents and guardians.

The total solar eclipse will actually look like a partial one in New Jersey, but the 2.5-hour window when the moon passes directly between the sun and our planet will be occurring when schools would typically be dismissing students to their buses or parents.

It's never safe to stare at the sun, and it's expected that kids and adults alike will be tempted to take a look up at the spectacle.

There are special glasses being sold in stores and online for lunar events like this.

Which schools are closing early for the eclipse?

Citing safety concerns mainly, Pennsauken Public Schools is changing Monday to a half day.

"This is a significant concern with transportation and dismissal for Pennsauken Schools being directly in line with the eclipse window," Superintendent Ronnie Tarchichi wrote. "The Solar Eclipse is a safety concern for our students because directly viewing the sun during an eclipse without proper certified eye protection can cause serious eye damage."

All after-school events are canceled.

Other districts going the early-dismissal route include City of Burlington Public Schools, Cherry Hill Public Schools, and the Shore Regional High School District in Monmouth County.

Livingston Public Schools made the call in early March, so that kids aren't outside unsupervised during the eclipse.

The eclipse should be visible in New Jersey between 2 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. on Monday. The sun will be most covered at around 3:20 p.m.

