Here’s Where You Can Get FREE Solar Eclipse Glasses in New Jersey!

A total solar eclipse is coming on April 8, 2024!

The solar eclipse will be visible across the entire country, so if you're going to be looking up, you'll need eclipse glasses!

A solar eclipse is when the moon comes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sunlight from the earth, casting a shadow and making it an artificial nighttime for a few minutes. The last time a solar eclipse occurred was August 21, 2017. It's quite a beautiful spectacle!

The solar eclipse coming on April 8, but only a thin strip of states arcing through Mexico to Texas to Maine will see a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun

Will New Jersey see the Solar Eclipse?

Yes - but New Jersey won't be in the path of totality. In other words, we won't see the moon completely cover the sun like in all the pretty pictures.

We're pretty far away from the path of totality here in New Jersey, as you can see from the map. But in Erie, Pennsylvania, there will be 3 minutes and 34 seconds of totality starting at 3:16 pm!

If you'll be looking toward the skies to catch spectacle, you'll still most definitely need eclipses glasses to protect your eyes.

Warby Parker is offering free eclipse glasses!

Even if New Jersey will only see a partial solar eclipse, you still need glasses to look at it! So Warby Parker is coming in clutch for your eclipse-watching session.

Warby Parker is offering free solar eclipse glasses at all of their stores nationwide! The offer will run from April 1 - 8 while supplies last.

Warby Parker has 12 locations in New Jersey:

Cherry Hill

Denville

Edison

Marlton

Hoboken

Montvale

Paramus

Princeton

Sea Girt

Short Hills

Shrewsbury

Westfield

Where else can you get free eclipse glasses in New Jersey?

Just to be sure, call your public library to see if they'll be offering them too! Happy eclipse watching!

