Murphy’s new toll hikes will hurt average New Jerseyans (Opinion)

The tolls on the Parkway and Turnpike are going up at midnight on Friday. That means when you head to work on Monday, or out for a weekend event, visit, or shopping over the weekend, you're going to pay more.

The deliveries to local stores will now cost more and likely will have a near-immediate impact on the cost of living in the Garden State.

Of course, in classic Trenton "doublespeak", Murphy was against the toll hikes before he supported them.

It's clear that the elected officials in Trenton, with a few exceptions, simply don't care about working and middle-class families. They only care about protecting their own power and enjoying the perks of that power.

Like you, I'm sick of it.

That's why my wife Jodi and I have been traversing the state for the past two years, visiting and promoting small businesses and encouraging residents to rise and run.

The great news is that hundreds of everyday New Jerseyans are answering the call and we've seen a surge in first-time candidates winning.

The solution for New Jersey is to have a ground-up surge of common-sense policies at the local level.

Once we restore rational government at the school board and municipal level, we'll be in a position to elect a new governor in just 20 months.

