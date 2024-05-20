⚪ NJ teen athlete hospitalized

⚪ Rare accident happened at school event

⚪ Teen was in stable condition, days later

MORRISTOWN — A teen athlete from a well-known private preparatory school has been hospitalized since a rare, scary accident last week.

Boonton HS pole vault accident (Google Maps, Canva) Boonton HS pole vault accident (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Delbarton School junior, Dakota Lee, was hospitalized in stable condition at Morristown Memorial Hospital, NJ.com reported, after a pole vaulting incident on May 15 during a meet with other Morris County schools.

Lee had been warming up when he overshot a landing pad and fell on his head, according to both Daily Record and NJ.com.

The remaining competition was postponed until Friday, following Lee's injury.

Morris County towns (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

When the meet resumed, many competing athletes wore ribbon wristbands in Delbarton's signature green color, as a show of solidarity for Lee, Daily Record reported.

“Our entire track and field community here at Delbarton, Morris County and even across the state has been sending his prayers and thoughts to him,” Delbarton Athletic Director Tony Nagin was quoted in the same NJ.com report after Friday's meet concluded.

Delbarton School is an all-boys, “independent Roman Catholic learning community,” serving grades 7 through 12.

The Morristown school offers “17 varsity sports programs at a variety of levels and has an impressive record of state, conference, divisional and county championships,” according to its website.

Noted Delbarton alumni include current Major League Baseball pros, Anthony Volpe and Jack Leiter.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5