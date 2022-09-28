Ways to support NJ football player who suffered severe spinal cord injury

HOLMDEL — Supporters have already raised thousands of dollars to help the family of a high school football player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game last week.

Saint John Vianney senior, 18-year-old Aaron Van Trease, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital after being hurt in the first quarter of Friday's game against Manasquan.

On Saturday, he underwent surgery to remove the fractured vertebrae and has begun his recovery, according to an online fundraiser.

"We all remain hopeful that he will regain the strength and mobility he once had," according to GoFundMe organizer, Lindsay Scollo, who continued in the effort's summary, "Anyone who knows Aaron can attest to his determination and incredible ambition."

Another effort to raise funds for the Van Trease family has been a special merchandise store opened by Asylum Sports Center based in Wall Township.

By early Wednesday, more than $26,500 had already been donated for Aaron and his parents, Richard and Deborah, as they incur "medical expenses, rehabilitation, modifications to home/vehicles, accommodation/travel and any other support required for Aaron’s ongoing recovery," according to the GoFundMe campaign.

Proceeds from all sales of the shirts and hats bearing "AV18" — the athlete's initials and jersey number — would also go straight to the family, according to Asylum's Director of Football Operations, Jason Wombough in a letter shared on Twitter.

"Football is a great game of competitive spirit but it's so much bigger than a game," Wombough said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

