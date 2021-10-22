Murphy early voting Saturday – here’s how you can across NJ, too

TRENTON – Election Day is a week from Tuesday, but in-person voting gets underway Saturday at 139 locations around New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy will be among the pioneers of the new early-voting option, with plans to vote around 10:30 a.m. at the site Monmouth County has set up at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center. He will also talk with reporters in the parking lot behind the nearby Homestead Pharmacy.

Early voting will be available from daily from Saturday through next Sunday, Halloween. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days, but the polls will close at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Registered voters can cast ballots at any early-voting site in their home county. Each county has between three and 10 locations, depending on their size.

(Story continues below, as well as lists of all early voting locations by county.)

Murphy will take part in three early-voting rallies Saturday, including one at Weequahic Park in Newark featuring former President Barack Obama. The others are at 9:45 a.m. at Rep. Frank Pallone’s campaign office in Long Branch and 1 p.m. at Wick Plaza in Edison, which will include the actor Kal Penn.

Murphy plans more early-voting rallies on Sunday, including ones that Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, will take part in at 2:30 p.m. at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton and 5 p.m. at Courtney Fricchione Park in Jersey City.

There is also a rally at noon Sunday at Whitey Lang Memorial Park in Fort Lee that first lady Tammy Murphy will attend.

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is holding get-out-the-vote rallies Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Main Street in Toms River and noon at Monmouth County GOP headquarters on Route 537 in Colts Neck.

He’ll also knock on doors in Brick in the afternoon, then greet voters in Middlesex County in the evening – at 6 p.m. at The Doughfather in Monroe, 7 p.m. at Bar Louie in East Brunswick and 8 p.m. at El Toro Loco in South Plainfield.

Ciattarelli has three events planned on Sunday: at the Rustic Mill Diner and Pancake House in Cranford at 8 a.m., at Gardner Field in Denville for an early-voting rally at 4 p.m. and at Brookside Diner in Whippany at 5:45 p.m.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

