For a few moments, it appeared Stephen Colbert's taping of the "The Late Show" was going to stop and have a re-do. He got emotional a few moments into a scathing attack on President Trump and appeared to get choked up. After Trump addressed the nation from the White House claiming illegal votes, massive fraud, corrupt election officials, etc., Montclair's Colbert dropped his planned monologue and instead made an impassioned plea to America.

His call for everyone to reject Trump's false claims and conspiratorial nonsense invoked Edmund Burke's quote, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Now a number of Republican leaders have certainly come out strongly admonishing Trump spreading falsehoods. Former Gov. Chris Christie is one of those calling out the president and challenging him to produce the evidence if he's going to claim fraud. Other so-called leaders, such as Mitch McConnell have nothing to say and are complicit in their silence. What Trump is doing is dangerous, and if you're spreading his baseless conspiracy theories, you're putting this man above your love of this country.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.